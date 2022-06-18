Steve Borthwick is now the only credible choice to be the next England head coach

Ben Coles
·5 min read
Steve Borthwick and Freddie Steward - David Rogers/Getty Images
If it's open displays of emotion you are after from a head coach then Steve Borthwick would not be top of your list, which is why his reaction in the seconds after Freddie Burns hoofed the ball into Twickenham's South Stand to clinch Leicester's ninth Gallagher Premiership title was so interesting.

As he removed his ear piece, Borthwick sitting there slumped back in his chair, head bowed. Moments later Borthwick was pictured embracing the Leicester defence coach, Kevin Sinfield, eyes closed, deep in thought. "I was pretty happy," Borthwick said afterwards, recalling that moment with a laugh and a smile.

At the time Borthwick's overriding emotion appeared to be relief, surprisingly. Returning a side like Leicester back to the top of the pile of course comes with pressure, but no one was exactly expecting Borthwick to deliver on that remit at the end of his second season.

Leicester may have waited nine years to lift the Premiership trophy but Borthwick only arrived less than two years ago, and has carried out one of the more remarkable transformations in recent memory, taking a Leicester side on the precipice of relegation down in 11th place and bringing the glory back to Welford Road. It shouldn't happen that quickly. Normally, it doesn't.

Leicester Tigers, and Kevin Sinfield poses for a photograph with the Gallagher Premiership Trophy - David Rogers/Getty Images
Borthwick is 42 and this is his first head coaching role, and now in less than 24 months he has turned a dormant giant into champions once again. It ranks as an astonishing achievement. Hopefully Borthwick likes the feel of the Twickenham press box because at this stage, it is hard to envisage anyone else taking over from Eddie Jones when the England head coach steps down following the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Who better given his extensive history working under Jones as an assistant coach, first with Japan and then England building up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final? His experience of coaching Test rugby combined with how he has taken a club out of the gutter and turned them into the best in the country in record time gives Borthwick impeccable credentials for the role.

How has this happened? Listen to the Leicester players and Borthwick himself and the key has been a blend of simplicity and, frankly, brutally hard graft in training. Obsessing with the basics and playing off a game-plan built around kicking and set-piece might not always lead to sexy rugby, but how can you argue with the results at Leicester?

Julian Montoya always appeared to be a brilliant bit of recruitment but the way Leicester's coaches have squeezed the best out of the likes of Guy Porter, Harry Potter and Jasper Wiese, the player of the match in the final and the scorer of Leicester's second try, has been enormously impressive. Other clubs might have looked at Richard Wigglesworth and considered him to be too old. Leicester started the 39-year-old scrum-half/assistant coach in the Premiership final.

England's head coach Eddie Jones (right) and coach Steve Borthwick (left) during the Quilter International match at Twickenham Stadium, London - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Asked to explain the key to Leicester's resuscitation over the past two years, sitting alongside match-winner Freddie Burns post-match, Borthwick explained: "I know in sport it's natural, you drag towards what's happened in the past, or drag a long way into the future. I prefer to just try and be the best we can be in this moment. Get a bit better, a bit better, and that's because I like to keep things very simple. As a player, I always liked to keep things simple, do my jobs this week, for this game. So that's what we tried to do and when I reflect upon that, it won't change too much going forward."

Borthwick is going to be at Leicester for at least one more season and the prospects of what they might achieve in that time is tantalising, particularly when you consider that Handré Pollard and Anthony Watson are on their way to Welford Road next season.

Ellis Genge will not be there, nor will fly-half George Ford, leaving Leicester facing a minor rebuild. Heading home to Bristol, the Leicester captain told BT Sport about his head coach: "He goes about his work quietly, he never wants any plaudits. To work as hard as he does and not get the reassurance all the time, I don't know how he does it. If I did that I would need a pat on the bum every five seconds saying I was doing well. He sticks to his process, he backs himself, backs us and we've come away with a trophy."

Any head coach can put players through the wringer physically but it takes belief to keep them on your side and to produce results. Borthwick has created that with Leicester and in a remarkable time.

Maro Itoje once called him a lineout professor but now Borthwick is much more than that, having inspired Leicester to end their title drought. The only logical next step for Borthwick and his coaching team is to make Twickenham their permanent home by taking charge of England.

