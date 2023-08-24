Steve Borthwick hits out at World Rugby over Owen Farrell process

Steve Borthwick (left) said that he will speak more openly about the saga around Owen Farrell (right) in the future - Getty Images/David Rogers

England head coach Steve Borthwick has hit out at the “bewildering” and “frustrating” Owen Farrell disciplinary saga, which left the England captain with a four-match ban after initially being cleared of wrongdoing.

Farrell will miss this weekend’s warm-up against Fiji as well as England’s opening two pool matches in France after World Rugby’s appeal against the fly-half’s downgraded red card was successful on Tuesday.

On a day which also saw Borthwick confirm that back-three favourite Anthony Watson had been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, the England head coach admitted he was “not pleased” with the process surrounding Farrell’s initial clearance and subsequent ban, directing his ire at the length of time it took for the episode to conclude, and admitting it has “distracted” his squad on the eve of the World Cup.

“I’ve said all along we’ll respect [the disciplinary process],” Borthwick, 43, said. “At some point in the future, we’ll be able to talk about it; some of the experiences we’ve had. While we respect the process, we’re not pleased with it. Now isn’t the right time to dig into those details but there will be a time when we talk about it.

“We’ve had to adapt to the situation and we’ve done that accordingly. Owen has done that really well after what he’s been put through. It’s been very impressive to see his resilience.

“Whether you’re a supporter of England or another country, everybody could see that something like this should not have gone on for that period of time. That’s one of the aspects we’ll be considering feeding back.

“We have a World Cup to focus on but we’ll be following through certain channels now and then we’ll be able to speak publicly once we’re through this period.

“The first process was conducted by one of the more senior and experienced panels that handles these matters and they’ve come to a considered decision. Then another panel comes in and says something different. The whole process is quite bewildering. I will talk about it more in the future but right now it’s bewildering, it’s been frustrating and there’s no doubt it’s been a distraction.

”[The second panel] came to a different decision and they published all that paperwork to read through, to go through their rationale. We respect the process, it’s done. We want to move on from it now.

“We’ve got absolute clarity of when Owen is available. That’s what we’ll work towards and, when he becomes available to play again, we’ll expect Owen to be in incredible shape and determined to make a real difference.”

