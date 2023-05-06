Tom Harrison in his role as scrum coach at Leicester - Steve Borthwick finalises England coaching team by hiring Leicester scrum coach - Alamy/Leicester Tigers

Steve Borthwick has finalised his coaching team ahead of England’s World Cup campaign, by securing the services of Leicester Tigers scrum coach Tom Harrison and Great Britain Sevens coach Tony Roques, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

Harrison's appointment fills the vacancy left by Montpellier-bound Richard Cockerill and completes an extraordinary transplant of the entire coaching team that guided Tigers to the Premiership title last season to the national set-up.

Roques, who worked with England during the World Cup camps ahead of the 2019 tournament in Japan, meanwhile is set to join Borthwick’s team to focus on contact skills and breakdown.

The former England Sevens flanker, who also coached the USA Sevens team, will have his final commitment with the GB team is expected to be at the HSBC Sevens tournament at Twickenham later this month.

It is understood that the Rugby Football Union are attempting to backfill his other sevens commitments to allow him to take a full part in England’s World Cup training camps in July and August.

England are thought to have interviewed a number of potential candidates for the scrum-coach role, some of whom are contracted to rival Test nations for the World Cup.

It is understood that Ian Peel, Saracens highly-respected forward coach who excels in both scrum and line-out coaching, was identified as England’s first choice but he withdrew from the interview process after committing his long-term future to the Premiership leaders.

Harrison has been a key member of the Leicester staff since 2020, when he stepped up into a senior role after three years with the club’s academy.

The Tigers’ scrum has been a pillar of their success, with veteran tighthead prop Dan Cole earning an England recall for Borthwick’s maiden Six Nations. It is thought that Borthwick will oversee England’s line-out.

Meanwhile, the job of leading England’s attack is to be handed to Richard Wigglesworth, the current interim director of rugby at Leicester, who is due to join the national set-up as assistant coach at the end of the season.

Story continues

Borthwick had initially hoped that Nick Evans, the Harlequins coach who ran England’s attack during the Six Nations campaign, would stay on through to the World Cup in France, but the Premiership club refused his release.

Having brought Kevin Sinfield with him to England as defence coach upon succeeding Eddie Jones in December, Borthwick has also secured the services of Aled Walters, the Leicester’s highly regarded conditioning coach, for the World Cup.

Furthermore, Felix Jones, who won the 2019 World Cup with South Africa alongside Walters, will leave the Springboks to team up with Borthwick in 2024.

Despite losing Borthwick and Sinfield prior to the Six Nations, Leicester have defied an unprecedented situation and battled up the Premiership table to reach the top four and remain in contention to defend the trophy they won by beating Saracens last year. The Tigers will travel to face Sale Sharks in the second semi-final on May 14.

Leicester have since recruited Dan McKellar from the Wallabies as their first permanent head coach of the post-Borthwick era. The Australian will now have to hunt for a replacement for Harrison.

One appointment already secured by McKellar, however, is Alan Dickens, the England Under-20 head coach, who will join the Tigers for next season. Matt Everard, Brett Deacon and Matt Smith have all taken on added responsibilities at Leicester since Borthwick and Sinfield left for England.