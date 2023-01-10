Steve Borthwick could be forced to pick debutant fly-half for Calcutta Cup

Fin Smith of Northampton Saints runs with the ball during the Heineken Cup Champions Cup match between Northampton Saints and Munster at cinch Franklin's Gardens Stadium - Which fly-half will England throw into the Calcutta Cup if Smith, Ford and Farrell are unavailable? - David Rogers/Getty Images

The roulette wheel determining how many weeks Owen Farrell will be suspended for will start to spin when his disciplinary hearing begins Tuesday evening, with a verdict expected to be announced Wednesday morning.

After mitigation Farrell could face anything from a three-week suspension to perhaps another five-week ban to match his 2020 punishment for a dangerous tackle on Charlie Atkinson.

This is Farrell's third citing for a dangerous tackle within seven years and unless the panel find him not guilty, which seems unlikely, then the most recent England captain could miss the opening game of the Six Nations against Scotland on February 4. Which leaves Steve Borthwick, the new England head coach, in an interesting position when it comes to selecting his matchday squad.

Assuming that Farrell is suspended Borthwick will be left with George Ford and Marcus Smith, who are both set to return from injury this month. Ford is yet to make his debut for Sale after arriving from Leicester in the summer but is now weeks away from recovering from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in the first half of last season's Gallagher Premiership final, a cruel end to his excellent final season with Leicester.

We probably haven't heard the last of this one 👀#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/7DIsJiwCp8 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 6, 2023

The tentative return date set for Ford is Sale's Premiership fixture against Bath on January 27. It will be Ford's first game for seven months, with England facing Scotland a week later. The chances of Ford showing signs of rust or discomfort are high, to go with the obvious lack of match fitness. Even though Borthwick and his assistant Kevin Sinfield know Ford well from their time together at Leicester it's a tall order to ask Ford to start a Test match after such a long layoff with so little preparation.

Marcus Smith, at least, will have more minutes under his belt after suffering a high ankle sprain in the final game of the autumn against South Africa. Smith is expected to return for Harlequins in the Champions Cup over the next two weeks and Tabai Matson, the club's head coach, is planning for Smith to be involved in the matchday 23 against Racing this Sunday, which gives Smith this week followed by next Saturday's home game against the Sharks.

England, based on previous years, are then likely to retain a squad of anywhere between 26 and 30 players the weekend before that first Six Nations fixture, with Smith hypothetically kept in camp and not featuring for Harlequins away at London Irish. Meaning that at best, Smith will have two starts under his belt by the time England face Scotland, which is a significantly better position to be in than Ford.

Marcus Smith and George Ford of England reacts after the Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and England at BT Murrayfield Stadium -Which fly-half will England throw into the Calcutta Cup if Smith, Ford and Farrell are unavailable? - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The addition of Nick Evans as attack coach for the Six Nations, Smith's mentor at Harlequins, is another positive for the 23 year-old who showed flashes of individual brilliance in an otherwise difficult autumn for England's attack.

Ford could be rushed back to be on the bench behind Smith, but with a long-term view it seems more beneficial to let him build up match fitness with Sale before potentially featuring later in the Six Nations. Which, as a result, opens the door for Borthwick to test out a new fly-half from the bench.

Atkinson, the 21-year-old now at Leicester, trained with England in the autumn and would be a candidate with plenty of

potential. He was beginning to thrive at Wasps before the club were plunged into administration. One bonus of selecting Atkinson would be the familiarity that Borthwick and Sinfield have from working with the young fly-half at Leicester, even if it was only for a brief period with Atkinson arriving in November.

Charlie Atkinson of Leicester Tigers takes a penalty kick during the Pool A Heineken Champions Cup match between Ospreys and Leicester Tigers - Which fly-half will England throw into the Calcutta Cup if Smith, Ford and Farrell are unavailable? - Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Not forgetting either that if Borthwick opts to continue with Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half - still the best option with Raffi Quirke returning from injury and Ben Youngs better suited to close out the game - and uses Dan Kelly at inside centre after two years' worth of excellent performances under Borthwick at Leicester, then Atkinson will be surrounded by familiar faces in a familiar system.

Another displaced young fly-half seemingly with the world at his feet is Northampton's Fin Smith, who notably missed Saturday's defeat at Exeter Chiefs with a concussion. The 20-year-old Smith is an interesting option given he also qualifies for Scotland through his grandfather Tom Elliot, who played for both Scotland and the Lions

Smith previously played for England under-20s but Scotland have made their interest known. He stood out particularly in Northampton's recent big win over Harlequins, setting up a try for James Ramm, and the combination of his talent and Scotland's interest may tip Borthwick's hand.

Either way, with Farrell potentially suspended and Ford lacking minutes under his belt, England will need a new fly-half in camp to compete with Marcus Smith. In both Atkinson and Fin Smith, they have raw but intriguing options