Steve Borthwick to be confirmed as new England head coach on Monday

Steve Borthwick will be confirmed by the Rugby Football Union as England’s new head coach on Monday after a deal was finalised on Sunday morning.

The 43-year-old has been recruited from Leicester where he has been the head coach since 2020, steering the club out of the doldrums as they won last season’s Premiership title. Borthwick worked as an assistant coach under his predecessor, Eddie Jones, over eight years with Japan and England.

Jones was sacked almost two weeks ago after presiding over England’s worst year of results since 2008, managing only five wins from 12 games. Warren Gatland, Ronan O’Gara and Scott Robertson were among the names touted to replace Jones, but Borthwick has been the RFU’s clear preference to take over.

A lock in his playing days, Borthwick won 57 England caps and turned out for Bath and Saracens at club level in his 14-year career. Upon hanging up his boots, he launched his coaching career with Japan in 2012 and moved with Jones when the Australian became the England head coach after the disastrous 2015 World Cup.

Borthwick’s main England role was overseeing the forwards, with the lineout his main area of expertise, but he also performed the key role of coaching coordinator and was seen as the glue behind the scenes.