Steve Bing, Producer and Film Financier, Dies at 55

Steve Bing, known for writing 2003’s “Kangaroo Jack” and 1984’s “Missing in Action,” has died. He was 55.

A spokesperson for the L.A. County Coroner’s Office told TheWrap that the office responded to a death located in the 10,000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, and the man was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m. While identification is pending, the owner of the building confirmed to TheWrap that the deceased was Bing. Bing’s death was first reported by TMZ.

Bing’s writing credits include 1994’s “Every Breathe” and one episode of “Married… with Children.” He is also known for producing films like “Get Carter,” “Night at the Golden Eagle,” “Rock the Kasbah,” “Rules Don’t Apply” and most recently, “St. Sebastian.” He was currently filming an Untitled Jerry Lee Lewis Documentary. He was also a big investor in “The Polar Express,” the animated feature featuring the voice of Tom Hanks. He also financed films like Robert Zemeckis’ “Beowulf” and Martin Scorsese’s “Shine A Light.”

Bing is also the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment, which focuses on property, construction, entertainment and music.

Bing was born on March 31, 1965. He received an estimated $600 million inheritance when he turned 18, from his grandfather and real estate developer Leo S. Bing. Bing dropped out of Stanford University to pursue a career in Hollywood. He also contributed millions of dollars to Democratic political causes.

He is survived by his two children, Damian Hurley from his relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley, and daughter Kira Bonder, from his relationship with former pro tennis player Lisa Bonder.

