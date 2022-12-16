Steve Bannon Says Trump’s Comms Team ‘Outta Be Fired Today’ Over Maligned NFT Release: ‘I Can’t Do This Anymore’ (Video)

Donald Trump’s NFT venture has appeared to upset one of the former president’s most fervent supporters: none other than Steve Bannon.

“I can’t do this anymore,” Bannon said during Thursday’s episode of his “War Room” podcast. “He’s one of the greatest presidents in history, but I’ve gotta tell you whoever, a business partner or anyone in his comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago – and I love the folks down there, but we’re at war. They ought to be fired today.”

“CNN This Morning” included it in a Friday morning segment that detailed and mocked Trump’s “major announcement.”

“It’s another cheesy grift, him trying to monetize his hard core supporters,” CNN senior political analyst John Avlon said. “It shows how fundamentally unseriously he’s taking this run for president and how unseriously he takes anything except himself and even that turns into this cartoon version. This is just more nonsense, and if this is the big reveal some folks need – let’s just be clear – it’s not that he got bad advice, it’s that he is bad advice and he did this to himself.”

CNN political commentator Errol Louis added that the money for the NFT would be better spent on a local soup kitchen or giving to those in need during the holiday season.

“People, I think are gonna have to grow up at some point,” Louis said. “I mean, Trump and Trumpism and what he means to this country was always about how do you react to this person? With the vulgarity and the obscenity and the different things that Trump brings to the table, are you going to accept it, are you going to fund it, are you going to look the other way or are you maybe going to just opt out, which is maybe the easiest thing to do at this point.”

“CNN This Morning” co-host Kaitlan Collins pointed out that Trump’s new presidential campaign has not yet planned any rallies or events since his announcement last month that he would run in 2024.

“That’s what people we’re hoping this was going to be,” Collins said. “An outline of what his campaign is going to look like, something like that. Even his own advisors want to see that.”

Watch the full “CNN This Morning” segment, including the excerpts from Bannon, in the video above.

