How many Trump advisers have been criminally charged? Manafort, Stone and Steve Bannon makes 7

Since President Donald Trump took office in 2017, seven former advisers who served at the White House or worked in the campaign have been swept up in criminal prosecutions.

Six of the aides were charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. (Mueller's investigation resulted in indictments for 34 individuals overall.)

A seventh, former White House adviser Steve Bannon, was named in an indictment unsealed Thursday in an unrelated federal investigation into a border wall funding campaign. That inquiry is headed by federal prosecutors assigned to Manhattan's Southern District of New York.

Steve Bannon

After critical comments from former White House adviser Steve Bannon became public, President Trump said Bannon had "lost his mind." More

Bannon, a former chief White House strategist, was one of four people charged by federal prosecutors with fraud in connection with a border wall fundraising effort that raised more than $25 million, officials said Thursday.

The indictment accused Bannon and the others of "defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors" in the "We Build the Wall" crowdfunding campaign to finance one of Trump's signature programs.

Bannon is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Paul Manafort

Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted in August 2018 of tax and bank fraud charges related to his decade-long work as a lobbyist in Ukraine. He pleaded guilty a month later to related charges of failing to disclose his lobbying work and tampering with witnesses.

Manafort was sentenced to a combined 7.5 years in prison, but he was released to home confinement in May because of the health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic in federal prison.

This week, the Senate Intelligence Committee concluded in its investigation of Russian election interference that Manafort, while serving as Trump campaign chairman, repeatedly discussed the campaign's work with longtime associate Konstantin Kilimnik, who was a Russian intelligence agent.

Roger Stone

Roger Stone, a longtime Republican political operative who advised Trump during the campaign, was convicted of lying to Congress and obstructing its investigation into Russian election meddling and sentenced to three years in prison.

Last month, Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime confidant, just days before Stone was set to report to prison.

Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to investigators about meetings with Russians while in the White House. He cooperated with Mueller under a plea agreement.

In May 2020, the Justice Department abruptly dropped its case against the retired general.

In July, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., agreed to rehear Flynn's case, a move that could resume the challenge to the Justice Department's decision to abandon its prosecution.

Flynn's contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were a central reason he was forced out of the White House. Pence publicly announced that Flynn assured him the subject of sanctions the Obama administration imposed on Russia were not raised in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak after the election. Authorities who had monitored communications involving foreign diplomats knew that was not the case.

The Justice Department warned the White House that Russian officials, aware that Flynn had misled the White House, could have threatened to expose the nature of the communications as a way to gain leverage over Flynn in his sensitive security role.

What's more, authorities viewed Flynn's contacts with Russian diplomats as improper while the Obama administration was still in office – and a possible sign the Trump administration may have been trying to roll back sanctions imposed for Russia's campaign of cyberattacks and fake news to influence the election. Flynn was forced out in February.

