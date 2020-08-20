Steve Bannon, former top Trump aide, arrested, charged with fraud in fund-raising for private border wall

Former White House advisor Stephen Bannon was arrested Thursday along with three others associated with the crowdfunded “We Build the Wall” campaign, which raised $25 million to build a wall along the United States border with Mexico.

The indictment filed in the Southern District of New York says they “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” by siphoning off contributions to the organization, which was meant to supplement President Trump’s pet project.

Bannon was charged, along with “Build the Wall” founder Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Contrary to repeated public assurances by Kolfage, a disabled Air Force veteran, that he would “not take a penny in salary or compensation” and that “100% of the funds raised . . . will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose” to build a border wall, prosecutors charge that all four of the men “received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds from We Build the Wall, which they each used in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations.”

Specifically, the indictment alleges that “Kolfage covertly took for his personal use more than $350,000 in funds that donors had given to We Build the Wall,” while Bannon received over $1 million dollars through another unnamed non-profit under his control, “at least some of which” was used to pay for hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bannon’s personal expenses.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss stated in a press release announcing the indictments Thursday. “While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle.”

Strauss, who had been deputy U.S. attorney, took over running the office in June after Attorney General William Barr engineered a clumsy ouster of the incumbent, Geoffrey Berman, for reasons that have never been publicly explained. Barr’s choice to replace Berman, Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, met with resistance in the Senate, and his nomination was never formalized.

“This case should serve as a warning to other fraudsters that no one is above the law, not even a disabled war veteran or a millionaire political strategist,” said Philip R. Bartlett, inspector-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Postal Inspection Service, or USPIS, which collaborated with the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York on the investigation.

We Build the Wall has been at the center of a number of controversies since it was first created in late 2018, drawing the support of several high-profile Trump allies, in addition to Bannon. Last year, Yahoo News reported that the group, along with Trump-backed contractor Tommy Fisher, had skirted local and federal regulations, and used intimidation and threats to quickly construct its first section of border wall on private property in Sunland Park, New Mexico, near El Paso. In December of last year, the group and Fisher teamed up again to build a second section of privately-funded wall on the banks of the Rio Grande. Despite being temporarily blocked by a federal judge, construction on the second wall proceeded using similar tactics to those that had been deployed in Sunland Park. As of last month, ProPublica and the Texas Tribune reported that, according to engineers and hydrologists, the quickly constructed wall was already showing signs of runoff erosion and was at risk of falling into the Rio Grande if not repaired.