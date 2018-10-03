Steve Ballmer Listed As Top Sports Owner on Forbes's 400 Wealthiest Americans List

Forbes released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans of 2018 on Wednesday and Steve Ballmer was ranked the highest among the 45 professional sports owners that cracked the list.

In addition to Ballmer, there are 13 other NBA owners on the list, including New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The Rockets' former owner Leslie Alexander also cracked the list at 383.

There are 18 NFL owners on the list with Paul Allen of the Seahawks listed the highest at 21st. Arthur Blank of the Falcons comes in at 136 while Jeffrey Lurie of the Eagles is ranked 383, which is tied with Tony Ressler of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks for the lowest ranking a sports owner had on the list.

There were nine NHL owners and eight MLB owners as well. Some people on the list though, such as Allen, own franchises in multiple sports.

You can check see all of the American sports owners who cracked the list below.

• Steve Ballmer, Clippers, $42.3 billion (14)

• Paul Allen, Seahawks and Trail Blazers, $20.3 billion (21)

• David Tepper, Carolina Panters, $11.6 billion (38)

• Philip Anschutz, Los Angeles Kings, $11.3 billion (40)

• Mickey Arison, Heat, $9.4 billion (49)

• Stan Kroenke, Rams, $8.5 billion (58)

• Shad Khan, Jaguars, $7.6 billion (65)

• Stephen Ross, Dolphins, $7.6 billion (65)

• Dan Gilbert, Cavaliers, $7.1 billion (71)

• Jerry Jones, Cowboys, $6.9 billion (75)

• Robert Craft, Patriots, $6.6 billion (79)

• Ann Walton Kroenke, Nuggets and Avalanche, $6.5 billion (83)

• Edward Roski, Los Angeles Kings, $5.6 billion (114)

• Robert Pera, Grizzlies, $5.3 billion (127)

• Charles Johnson, San Francisco Giants, $5 billion (134)

• Arthur Blank, Falcons, $4.9 billion (136)

• Ted Lerner and family, Nationals, $4.9 billion (136)

• Tilman Fertitta, Rockets, $4.5 billion (153)

• Terry Pegula, Bills and Sabres, $4.5 billion (153)

• Stephen Bisciotti, Ravens, $4.3 billion (168)

• Jeremy Jacobs, Bruins, $4.2 billion (172)

• Marian Ilitch, Red Wings, $4 billion (179)

• Mark Cuban, Mavericks, $3.9 billion (190)

• Tom Gores, Pistons, $3.9 billion (190)

• Henry Samueli, Ducks, $3.9 billion (190)

• Robert McNair, Texans, $3.8 billion (200)

• Josh Harris, 76ers and Devils, $3.7 billion (207)

• Mark Walter, Dodgers, $3.5 billion (223)

• John Middleton, Phillies, $3.2 billion (251)

• Herb Simon, Pacers, $3.2 billion (251)

• Arturo Moreno, Angels, $3 billion (271)

• Michael Rubin, 76ers, $3 billion (271)

• Glen Taylor, Timberwolves, $2.9 billion (280)

• Gayle Benson, Saints and Pelicans, $2.8 billion (298)

• John Fisher, A's, $2.8 billion (298)

• Jimmy Haslam, Browns, $2.7 billion (302)

• Jim Irsay, Colts, $2.7 billion (302)

• Ray Davis, Texas Rangers, $2.6 billion (316)

• John Henry, Red Sox, $2.6 billion (316)

• Denise York, 49ers, $2.5 billion (328)

• Alex Spanos and family, Chargers, $2.4 billion (344)

• Vincent Viola, Florida Panthers, $2.4 billion (344)

• Dan Snyder, Redskins, $2.2 billion (368)

• Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles, $2.1 billion (383)

• Tony Ressler, Hawks, $2.1 billion (383)























































































