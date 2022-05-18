Steve Aoki Shows How NOT To Throw A First Pitch: ‘Didn’t Work Out For Me’

Steve Aoki saw the funny side after botching his first pitch at Fenway Park on Monday.

The chart-topping DJ and producer sent the ball sailing high into the crowd before the game between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

“I’ll stick to throwing cakes, man,” the “Wake Up Call” musician cracked in video that he shared on YouTube.

“This pitching thing didn’t work out for me,” he added.

Aoki titled the footage “My FAILED 1st Pitch for Boston Red Sox.”

Watch the clip here:

It reminded people on Twitter of another music star who didn’t fare well at the plate:

Steve Aoki and 50 Cent should collab on a first pitch together pic.twitter.com/skqgC55IGk — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) May 16, 2022

on a scale from 1-50 cent, Steve Aoki might just dethroned 50 with the worst first pitch ever pic.twitter.com/QrdfEL6LfN — David Santana (@dsantana310) May 16, 2022

It’s over 50 Cent, your ceremonial first pitch is no longer the worst 😳🤨😬 Steve Aoki, what are you doing my guy? https://t.co/v5nB3frEN3 — matty🔜Sunset Music Festival 🌴🌞 (@EstoBro) May 16, 2022

Steve Aoki threw out maybe one of the worst first pitches I’ve ever seen — Sarah Griffin (@skg_18) May 16, 2022

Steve Aoki threw out a first pitch by remixing 50 Cent’s first pitch pic.twitter.com/c1mwuM3gP9 — Razzball (@Razzball) May 16, 2022

Steve Aoki just one upped 50 cent for the worst pitch of all-time @Starting9pic.twitter.com/gn7K26UKrx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 16, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...