Stettler town council approves $6.9 million capital budget

·3 min read

The Town of Stettler council approved the 2023 capital budget to the tune of $6.9 million which includes major construction projects in the municipality such as an airport upgrade, water line infrastructure and much more.

The proposed 2023 capital budget was presented to council by town Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Greg Switenky.

“The 2023 proposed capital budget has been prepared for council’s consideration in the amount of $6,986,288,” stated Switenky's memo.

The report stated that the Stettler Airport will see its runway upgraded for a price of $1,976,000, which includes grant money from other levels of government plus a partnership with the County of Stettler.

Another major project included in the 2023 capital budget is 48th Ave. reconstruction and paving, which includes utility replacement, priced at $2,310,000. The project sits immediately adjacent the new Wellings residential community.

Main Street will see more work in 2023, as the capital budget calls for $185,000 in asphalt overlay work between 48th and 49th Ave.

Water mains will see cast iron upgrades this summer on two sections of 50th Ave. with the project budgeted at $525,000.

Other work includes a $600,000 lift station upgrade, an $800,000 water reservoir upgrade, $150,000 worth of walking path development, $280,000 for pavement and sidewalk improvements and refurbishing the four “Welcome to Stettler” signs at a total price of $62,000.

The 2023 capital budget also included a number of pieces of equipment including a loader priced at $325,000 and a backhoe priced at $253,988. The budget also listed two pickup trucks for the fire chief and deputy fire chief each priced at $94,000 and $100,000 being set aside in a reserve fund for fire engine replacement in 2026.

The memo included a breakdown of funding sources for the $6.9 million, including $3.4 million in federal and provincial grants, $1.5 million from the interim 2023 budget, $1.4 million transferred from reserves, roughly half a million carried forward from last year plus almost half a million from partnerships and insurance.

Switenky offered a warning about future capital funding.

“Also, with the global, national and provincial endemic economic policies uncertain, and the ongoing replacement vagueness of the current Municipal Sustainability Program (MSI) with the Local Government Fiscal Framework (LGFF) in 2024, the town will continue to be challenged in its ability to address all the community’s needs on a timely basis,” stated his report.

Councillors unanimously approved the 2023 capital budget.

Glass half full

The CAO drew attention to his regular report which included an annual development permit summary from Director of Planning and Development Leann Graham which noted that total value of permits in 2022 was $5,473,634, compared to 2021’s total value of $7,189,548.

However, Switenky pointed out that if you remove the hospital renovations from the 2021 numbers, this past year was actually higher in value.

Emergency incidents

The CAO’s report also included a regional fire department incident summary from Mark Dennis.

Dennis noted December 2022 saw 29 total incidents which included seven motor vehicle collisions, five fire incidents, two carbon monoxide incidents and six medical assists.

Costs continue to rise

Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Chris Saunders noted in his report that inflation continues to affect his department.

“The chemical bids for 2023 came back and award letters were sent out,” stated Saunders’ report to council.

“The bids all came in higher than expected this year, much higher than the inflation rate that the government has been stating.”

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review

Latest Stories

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Canadian Paralympian Tyler McGregor completes fundraising skate in B.C. on world's longest ice trail

    Canadian Paralympic hockey captain Tyler McGregor has completed a 42-kilometre skate on the world's longest ice skating trail near Invermere, B.C., as part of his cross-country campaign to raise funds for cancer research. On Monday morning, the 28-year-old athlete made his third stop of his Sledge Skate of Hope campaign this year at the Lake Windermere Whiteway. The 30-kilometre outdoor ice track was named by the Guinness World Records in 2014 as the longest of its kind in the world. "The lake i

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan

  • Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes. It would've been easy to grow comp

  • Former Red Wing Ted Nolan among 8 Indigenous NHL players featured in new card deck

    Retired professional hockey player and coach Ted Nolan is one of eight former Indigenous NHL players to be featured in a new hockey card set. Upper Deck released a set called First Peoples Rookie Cards, which highlights the achievements of Indigenous players in the league. Nolan grew up in Garden River First Nation, near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and played with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings in the 1980s. He later had a successful career as a coach with the Buffalo Sabres and New Y

  • Canada's Mark Arendz claims 4th career Para nordic world title

    Canada's Mark Arendz is back in a familiar place — atop the podium at the Para nordic world championships. The Hartsville, P.E.I., native won gold in the 10-kilometre standing biathlon on Wednesday in Oestersund, Sweden, with a time of 27 minutes 56.2 seconds. It's the fourth gold medal at worlds of the 32-year-old Arendz's career, and his 16th overall podium appearance. He is also the owner of 12 Paralympic medals. Arendz was the lone competitor to shoot a perfect 20-for-20 on the range. He pre

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark earned the shutout and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. Ullmark, named a first-time All Star, made 17 saves and improved his record to 24-2-1. He had a relatively e