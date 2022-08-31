Steroids may cause depression as they ‘change shape of brain’

The study suggested a link between steroids and depression - GETTY IMAGES

Prescribed steroids have been linked to an increased risk of depression and tiredness, as well as other health concerns, a major study has found.

Millions of Britons are on steroids to treat a range of conditions such as arthritis, COPD, eczema and asthma as well as dampening the immune system in people with autoimmune disorders.

However, a first of its kind study has found that glucocorticoids — one type of the drugs which are often used to treat autoimmune and inflammatory skin diseases — may physically change the shape and structure of a patient’s brain as well as potentially increasing the risk of mental health issues.

Prolonged use of systemic glucocorticoids have previously been linked to potential side effects in the long-term but there has been little research to prove such a connection exists.

Scientists from Leiden University in the Netherlands looked at how systemic (infusion or tablet) and inhaled glucocorticoids affected people over time.

How the drugs could affect the brain

The drugs work by dampening a person’s immune system to prevent chemicals being released that target and attack their own organs. Examples of such chemicals include dexamethasone, cortisone and budesonide.

Nearly 800 patients, the majority in their 60s, who are part of the UK Biobank study were enrolled in the research, with researchers equipped with MRI images of their brains as well as extensive medical records.

The brains of the patients were then compared to more than 24,000 other people of similar health, age and demographic to see any differences in grey and white matter.

Both systemic and inhaled glucocorticoid use were associated with physically different white and grey matter, with systemic administration of the drugs more strongly implicated.

The study, published in the journal BMJ Open, said systemic use was associated with larger grey matter volume in the caudate structure in the brain, while inhaled users had smaller amygdala grey matter volume.

The researchers say they are unable to say steroids cause brain changes due to the design of the study, but do say it is likely in light of the new data and previous reports.

Link between steroids and depression

Data from the study also show that people on systemic steroids are also 76 per cent more likely to have depressive symptoms and 90 per cent more likely to suffer with lethargy.

People on systemic steroids are also 84 per cent more at-risk of reporting struggling with disinterest and 78 per cent more likely to report restlessness.

However, the researchers were unable to differentiate between people on tablets and infusions.

People on inhaled steroids are found to be 35 per cent more likely to report tiredness or lethargy and no higher risk for other conditions.

“This study shows that in the large population-based cohort of the UK Biobank, the use of not only systemic glucocorticoids but also inhaled glucocorticoids is associated with changes in several brain imaging parameters,” the authors write in their paper.

“Analyses among people using chronic glucocorticoids suggested a potential dose-dependent or duration-dependent effect of glucocorticoids on white matter microstructure, with smallest effect sizes in inhaled glucocorticoid users, larger effect sizes in systemic glucocorticoid users, and the largest effect sizes in chronic systemic glucocorticoid users.”

The team add that the findings are “remarkable” and due to how widespread prescribed steroids are there is now a need for heightened awareness of the links between the treatments and potential neuropsychiatric side-effects.

“In this study, glucocorticoid users reported a higher frequency of several mental health complaints, while their cognitive performance was not significantly different,” they write.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest study to date assessing the association between glucocorticoid use and brain structure, and the first to investigate these associations in inhaled glucocorticoid users.”