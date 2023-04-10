‘Stern and terrifying’ home for sale is hiding an interior that will wow you. See it

On the outside, this quiet home in Omaha, Nebraska, sits peacefully under the shade of a plethora of trees. But inside? The inside is an entirely different party.

Listed for $925,000, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is currently pending and considering “backup offers only,” the listing on Realtor.com says — and it’s clear to see why. It has to be because the futuristic interior looks like it’s straight out of a movie.

“A stunning masterpiece of a home with something to see at every turn. Walking in the front door you’ll be greeted with views out the back as well as of the indoor, year-round use pool,” the listing says.

Features include:

Chef’s kitchen

Displays of art

Hidden office

Heated garage

The wildness of the 4,972-square-foot house caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter segment that highlights interesting homes for sale around the country.

“It’s a luxury bomb shelter!” one person joked.

“I’m highly intrigued by this house,” another said.

“This is giving me vibes of there being a secret basement that has 13 ghosts individually trapped in it but the house is the puzzle to unlock all of it,” someone commented.

“That is a very aggressive interior,” one person observed.

“If a midlife crisis had a baby with a Rock and Roll McDonald’s...in 1984.,” another said.

“Stern and terrifying on the outside, casual and fun inside. It me,” someone tweeted.

