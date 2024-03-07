Sterling's solidity could help Rangers against Benfica - Thompson

Dujon Sterling's solidity and athleticism could make him a strong asset against Benfica, should Philippe Clement give him the nod, according to former Rangers striker Steven Thompson.

"We know he's not a winger or a wide player in terms of a real attacking sense, but maybe it's a good game to play him in that wide area just for a bit more of a defensive minded player," Thompson said on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"He's obviously very physical as well, very athletic, so maybe his legs will be required tomorrow night."

Benfica were humbled 5-0 against league rivals Porto at the weekend, and Thompson believes this will mean Rangers having to ride "an early storm" against the Portugese side.

"You'd expect Benfica after the weekend there to come out the traps and really try and get at Rangers and make a positive start to get the crowd, that will be no doubt have been on their backs, on their side very early on in the game," Thompson said. "I'm pretty sure that will be Benfica's game plan.

"It's maybe about just riding that early storm for Rangers and making sure they don't concede in the first 15-20 minutes and stay in the game and try and build their way into the game.

"Away ties in European football are just so incredibly difficult and obviously there's a lot of pressure on Benfica to turn around this week that they've had and get a positive result, but for Rangers it's all about coming back to Ibrox in the tie.

"You would fancy Rangers at Ibrox in this competition, maybe not so much the Champions League, but in this competition, you would fancy them at home to beat virtually anybody that's in it."