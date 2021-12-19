Sterling Shepard suffers Achilles tear, could be done with Giants

Sterling Shepard suffered an Achilles injury tear during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, ending his season and possibly his tenure with the New York Giants.

The sixth-year wide receiver was initially listed as questionable with a lingering calf injury and collapsed with a non-contact leg injury late in the fourth quarter of the 21-6 loss. He immediately clutched his left leg and was taken off the field on a cart. The Giants confirmed after the game that he had torn his Achilles.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) grabs his ankle against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

A second-round pick by the Giants in the 2016 NFL draft, Shepard has played his entire career in New York. He's owed $8.5 million in salary next season if the Giants retain him and could be a candidate for release with the team looking to feature first-round rookie Kadarius Toney and veteran Kenny Golladay, who will enter the second year of a four-year $72 million contract he signed in the offseason. He's the only player drafted by the Giants on the current roster who's played in a playoff game with the team.

The long-term recovery from an Achilles tear would be a tough blow to Shepard's free agency if the Giants end up releasing him.