Sterling, Manchester City keep lowly Palace scoreless

Manchester City hammered Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon to maintain their position - along with rival Manchester United - at the top of the Premier League table.

Rock-bottom Palace (0-0-6), still searching for their first league goal of the campaign, started well and struck the post through Ruben Loftus-Cheek after 20 minutes, with the same player fluffing his lines from close range soon afterward.

But the Eagles were made to pay for their profligacy as Leroy Sane broke the deadlock just before the interval. Raheem Sterling doubled the advantage five minutes into the second half, before adding a third with a tap-in near the hour mark as Palace began to crumble.

Sergio Aguero's header made it 4-0 with 11 minutes to play, before a stunning fifth from substitute Fabian Delph put the icing on the cake in the final moments.

Manchester City (5-1-0) have now outscored their last three league opponents 16-0.