Sterling K. Brown Is Certain That He’ll Lose the Oscar to Robert Downey Jr. and Is ‘Totally Fine With It’: ‘He’s Incredibly Deserving’

Sterling K. Brown, who received an Oscar nomination for best actor in a supporting role for his turn as Clifford Ellison in “American Fiction,” doesn’t think he’ll be taking home the coveted trophy at this year’s awards ceremony.

During a guest appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday, Brown said he knows he won’t win and that he’s “totally fine with it.”

“I’mma tell you, Robert Downey Jr.’s gonna win, and he’s incredibly deserving. He’s an incredible actor. Like, you should give him love,” Brown said. “The fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr. [Robert] De Niro and Ryan Gosling and [Mark] Ruffalo… I’m just happy to be in the room.”

Brown also added that he believes actor Colman Domingo, who was invited as a guest on the British talk show alongside Brown and actors Dakota Johnson and Domhnall Gleeson, will win the Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his turn as Bayard Rustin in “Rustin.”

This is Brown’s first-ever Academy Award nomination, a feat he’s incredibly proud of.

He recently took to Instagram to revel in the news: “I didn’t know how else to respond to share my gratitude,” Brown posted. “I want [to say] thank you to the Academy. For somebody who’s been watching the Oscars their whole life, I’ve never been. I’ve had a few things that have been in contention or whatnot, but this will be my first time actually going to the party, and it’s an honor to get the invite.”

As for his chances, Brown isn’t the only one who believes he’s not the frontrunner in the supporting actors race, as Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis predicts that Downey Jr. will secure the Oscar for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. See the full list of 2024 Oscar nominations here.

