Sterling K. Brown Asks Emmys Voters to Reward Mandy Moore for This Is Us : She's 'Killing the Game'

Actors Sterling K. Brown (L) and Mandy Moore arrive at The Paley Center for MediaÕs 10th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews honoring NBCÕs This Is Us at the Paley Center for Media on September 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Michael Kovac/Getty

Sterling K. Brown wants Mandy Moore to get the recognition she deserves for her efforts on This Is Us.

In a video posted on Instagram Wednesday, Brown raved about the show's most recent episode airing on Tuesday. But the 46-year-old actor then proceeded to highlight Moore's performance, in particular.

Brown said he wants "anybody who votes" within the Television Academy to ensure Moore, 38, wins at the 2022 Emmy Awards. "Mandy Moore is killing the game, son. She is killing the game and she deserves to be recognized," he said.

"Man, that woman. Y'all know Mandy Moore is eight years younger than me and she plays my mama," he continued. "There's never a moment on set where I'm like, 'Mandy Moore's too young to play my mama.' No, she is my mama. And the beautifully subtle nuanced work and the portrayal of someone going through what her character's going through, it's just exquisite, man."

Moore responded to Brown's post, sharing her appreciation for his support and "kind" words.

"I love you so much, SKB. You're too kind," the 38-year-old actress began.

"Thank you for your exquisite work, which only raises the game of everyone who works with you," she added. "But I concur- our collective group is unstoppable!!"

RELATED: Mandy Moore Introduces Baby Boy Gus to Sterling K. Brown on This Is Us Set: 'My Two Sons'

Moore has been playing Rebecca Pearson since This Is Us' 2016 premiere. For her performance, she has only earned one Emmy nomination in the lead actress category in 2019. (She has also been nominated for a Golden Globe for best-supporting actress and won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.)

"Honestly, it's never something I've dreamed about. It's beyond my wildest comprehension," she told Entertainment Tonight after being nominated for the Emmy. "I never, ever thought I'd be a part of something that was recognized to this degree, especially 54 episodes in during peak television."

Story continues

"I'm really proud of the work we do, but I'm not the new kid on the block anymore," she continued. "And just, again, to be in that conversation and our whole family to get to be there ... that's what I'm most excited about."

THIS IS US -- "So Long, Marianne" Episode 409 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Sterling K. Brown as Randall

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Moore ultimately lost the prize to Jodie Comer for her role in Killing Eve.

In the sixth and final season of This Is Us, Moore's character has been battling Alzheimer's disease — and Rebecca's condition has continued to worsen over time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I hope that this show engenders more of a dialogue around dementia and Alzheimer's in general," Moore recently told PEOPLE. "It's a terrifying diagnosis and helping to humanize and destigmatize what it means to find yourself or a loved one in this particular battle is a big deal."

She continued, "We need more compassion, understanding and funding for research. The reality is this disease is going to continue affecting millions of us around this country and the globe, and I hope our show can be a beacon of community and model one family's response to it, especially for those who know this fight all too well."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.