Sterling edges towards $1.25 ahead of UK PMI data

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The pound rose versus the dollar but was little changed against the euro in early London trading on Tuesday, ahead of UK PMI data for June and the expected announcement of further lockdown easing measures.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hit a record low in April, and a large majority of companies reported that activity continued to fall in May, albeit on a less widespread basis than just after the lockdown began.

The June data is expected to show less of a decline than May but remain below 50, indicating contraction, according to a Reuters poll.

ING strategists, in a note to clients, wrote that the data, which is due at 0830 GMT, should show a gradual recovery after the coronavirus-induced slump.

"Given the volatility in PMI numbers, we don't rule out an upside surprise, but this is unlikely to have a long-lasting effect on the pound," they wrote.

The pound was up 0.2% versus the dollar at 0750 GMT, at $1.491, having gained in early London trading as the dollar index fell .

Versus the euro, the pound was down around 0.2% at 90.435 pence.

Growth in grocery sales in Britain accelerated to 18.9% in the four weeks to June 14, driven by the popularity of online and convenience stores during the coronavirus lockdown.

Britain has been incrementally reopening its shuttered economy as the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases declines, having been one of the worst-hit countries during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say on Tuesday that cinemas, museums and galleries in England can reopen from July 4.

"The main GBP driver remains the outlook for UK-EU trade negotiations and we expect the lack of certainty and clarity to continue to weigh on GBP this summer," ING strategists said.

Story continues

Four years ago today Britain voted to leave the European Union. Having left the bloc at the end of January this year, Britain and the EU now have until the end of 2020 to agree a new trading relationship.

Negotiations have made little progress so far. The EU said last week that it is committed to reaching an agreement with Britain - but not at any cost.

The EU could soften demands in trade talks that Britain follow its state aid rules, diplomats and officials have said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)