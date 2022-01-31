Sterling Was Dad Patrick Mahomes' Biggest Fan at NFL Playoffs — See Her Adorable Outfit!

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Brittany Matthews made sure daughter Sterling Skye went all out for her dad Patrick Mahomes' final NFL game this season.

The 11-month-old was decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear during Sunday night's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, as seen in some adorable shots posted to Matthews' Instagram page.

The mom of one, 26, posted a series of photos from the game, including a shot of her giving her little girl a kiss while the two watch Mahomes down on the field.

While Matthews sports a red velour jacket over an all-black ensemble, her daughter wears a ruffled red top, tutu-like red socks, blinged-out sneakers and a customized Chiefs headband.

The Bengals eventually beat the Chiefs in overtime 27-24 and will advance to the Super Bowl.

Last weekend, the mother-daughter duo again cheered on quarterback Mahomes, 26, while sporting matching yellow outfits.

For the special occasion, Matthews dressed in a long yellow peacoat with a gold-colored turtleneck underneath and white leather heeled boots. Her daughter looked too cute in a yellow and white polka dot dress, fuzzy red and white sneakers and an oversized red beanie with pom-poms.

"Is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S❤️💛#gochiefs," Matthews captioned her post.

The new parents recently celebrated their little girl turning 11 months old with Matthews sharing some adorable snaps to her Instagram Stories of her matching with her daughter and Sterling enjoying playtime with the family dogs.

"Also, someone explain to me how my baby girl is 11months old today😭😭," Matthews captioned a heartwarming photo of Sterling snuggling with one of their pet dogs.