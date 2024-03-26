Sterlin Harjo’s FX Drama Pilot Adds 8 Including Keith David, Jeanne Tripplehorn & Kyle Maclachlan

Sterlin Harjo’s FX pilot The Sensitive Kind has added 8 actors to star alongside executive producer and lead Ethan Hawke.

They are Keith David (American Fiction), Siena East (Sex Lives of College Girls), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Big Love), Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?), Scott Shepherd (Killers of the Flower Moon), Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks) and Macon Blair (Oppenheimer).

The Sensitive Kind is a Tulsa noir about a guy (Hawke) who knows too much. Roles for the newly added cast are being kept under wraps.

Harjo also serves as writer and director on the pilot, which he and Hawke executive produce with Garrett Basch. The project falls under Harjo’s overall deal with the studio behind the pilot, FX Productions. The order for The Sensitive Kind comes on the heels of Reservation Dogs ending its award-winning three-season run on FX.

Most recently, David portrayed Willy the Wonker in the hit dramedy feature from Cord Jefferson, American Fiction. Next, he stars in the Max crime thriller series Duster from JJ Abrams and LaToya Morgan. Production was halted during the WGA strike last year and there are no recent updates on its release.

East is a writer and actress who penned multiple episodes of the Fox animated comedy Grimsburg and Max’s Clone High. She appeared in one episode of Max’s The Sex Life of College Girls.

Tripplehorn most recently starred in Max’s The Gilded Age and Prime Video’s The Terminal List. With a multitude of TV and film credits, she is best known for a variety of roles including one-third of the sister wives at the center of the hit HBO drama Big Love. She also starred in Mrs. America, Grey Gardens and and the film Gloria Bell.

Nelson is a character actor who has starred in various film like O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Minority Report, Syriana and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Up next, he will appear in Captain America: Brave New World, in theaters in early 2025. On TV, he starred in an episode of Peacock’s hit series Poker Face.

Shepherd is best known for his roles in the films Bridge of Spies, Jason Bourne, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and most recently, Killers of the Flower Moon. His TV credits include The Young Pope, The Good Fight and The Last of Us.

On TV, Letts is known for his portrayal of Andrew Lockhart in two seasons of Showtime’s Homeland, and con artist Nick on the HBO series Divorce. Most recently he played basketball coach Jack McKinney in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Maclachlan is also known for many of his characters throughout his lengthy career like Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks, Trey MacDougal on HBO’s Sex and the City and Paul Atreides in the 1984 film Dune, to only name a few. Up next, he will bring to life the character Hank in Prime Video’s Fallout, based on the game of the same name.

Blair most recently played Wade in the superhero comedy horror The Toxic Avenger (2023) and Lloyd K. Garrison in the Academy Award-winning film Oppenheimer. Up next, he will star in the Tubi Western film The Thicket reuniting with Peter Dinklage, his co-star in The Toxic Avenger.

