Sterilization Equipment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 27.80 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 7.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Sterilization Equipment Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Sterilization Equipment Market ” By Product Type (Heat Sterilizers, Low-Temperature Sterilizers), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Device Companies), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Sterilization Equipment Market size was valued at USD 13.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Sterilization Equipment Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Overview

Any procedure that eliminates, eradicates, or inactivates all life forms—particularly microorganisms like fungi, bacteria, spores, and unicellular eukaryotic organisms—as well as other biological agents like prions—present in or on a given surface or object is referred to as sterilization. Numerous techniques, including heat, chemicals, irradiation, high pressure, and filtration, can be used to sterilize objects. Disinfection, sanitization, and pasteurization all eradicate all forms of life and biological agents; sterilization does not. After sterilization, an item is referred to as sterile or aseptic.

In the medical field, sterilization is a necessary process that cannot be avoided, with the effectiveness and sterility of the sterilization equipment playing the most significant roles. The major problems associated with using non-sterile equipment, including the risk to the public's health posed by fatal hepatitis and HIV, underscore the significance of efficient infection control. As a result of its widespread application in the disinfection and reprocessing of tools and devices, sterilization equipment is a crucial component of the healthcare environment. The range of applications for medical services, instruments, and devices has considerably increased as a result of governments putting effective policies in place to advance and promote public health.

A pressure cooker was created by French physicist Denis Papin in 1680. It trapped boiling water, turned it into steam, and was used to cook objects to clean them. After two centuries of development, it was feasible to sanitize linens, dressings, and gowns using steam. The English physician Joseph Lister created a method that employed carbolic acid as a spray to disinfect objects in the 1860s, and the French scientist and microbiologist Louis Pasteur wrote extensively on how germs cause disease. The use of steam sterilization significantly increased in the late 1800s. Additionally, surgical instruments were constructed from heat-resistant materials.

The number of hospital-acquired infections, the number of surgical procedures, the increased emphasis on food sterilization and disinfection, and the increased outsourcing of sterilization services by pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers are the main factors driving the market's growth. Around the world, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality.

Infectious diseases have become more common as the world's population has increased. Many of these illnesses call for both medical care and surgery. The sterilization of surgical tools and equipment is necessary. Furthermore, the spread of disease across contaminated objects is a possibility.

Because sterilized instruments are required for these surgeries, it is anticipated that the market under evaluation will grow significantly over the next several years. High equipment costs and noncompliance with sterilizing regulations are the main obstacles. Major potential exists in rising industry in emerging nations as well as government measures to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Sterilization Equipment Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Sterilization Equipment Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are STERIS plc, Cantel Medical Corp., Getinge AB, Givaudan SA, 3M Company, Advanced Sterilization Products, Procter & Gamble, MMM Group, MATACHANA group, Cardinal Health, Inc., Sotera Health, Belimed., among others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Sterilization Equipment Market into Product Type, End User and Geography.

Sterilization Equipment Market, by Product Type Heat Sterilizers Low-Temperature Sterilizers Sterile Membrane Filters Radiation Sterilization Devices

Sterilization Equipment Market, by End User Hospitals And Clinics Medical Device Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Food And Beverage Companies Other End Users

Sterilization Equipment Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



