Sterilization Equipment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 27.80 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 7.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·6 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Sterilization Equipment Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Sterilization Equipment Market” By Product Type (Heat Sterilizers, Low-Temperature Sterilizers), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Device Companies), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Sterilization Equipment Market size was valued at USD 13.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=28588

Browse in-depth TOC onSterilization Equipment Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures 

Global Sterilization Equipment Market Overview

Any procedure that eliminates, eradicates, or inactivates all life forms—particularly microorganisms like fungi, bacteria, spores, and unicellular eukaryotic organisms—as well as other biological agents like prions—present in or on a given surface or object is referred to as sterilization. Numerous techniques, including heat, chemicals, irradiation, high pressure, and filtration, can be used to sterilize objects. Disinfection, sanitization, and pasteurization all eradicate all forms of life and biological agents; sterilization does not. After sterilization, an item is referred to as sterile or aseptic.

In the medical field, sterilization is a necessary process that cannot be avoided, with the effectiveness and sterility of the sterilization equipment playing the most significant roles. The major problems associated with using non-sterile equipment, including the risk to the public's health posed by fatal hepatitis and HIV, underscore the significance of efficient infection control. As a result of its widespread application in the disinfection and reprocessing of tools and devices, sterilization equipment is a crucial component of the healthcare environment. The range of applications for medical services, instruments, and devices has considerably increased as a result of governments putting effective policies in place to advance and promote public health.

A pressure cooker was created by French physicist Denis Papin in 1680. It trapped boiling water, turned it into steam, and was used to cook objects to clean them. After two centuries of development, it was feasible to sanitize linens, dressings, and gowns using steam. The English physician Joseph Lister created a method that employed carbolic acid as a spray to disinfect objects in the 1860s, and the French scientist and microbiologist Louis Pasteur wrote extensively on how germs cause disease. The use of steam sterilization significantly increased in the late 1800s. Additionally, surgical instruments were constructed from heat-resistant materials.

The number of hospital-acquired infections, the number of surgical procedures, the increased emphasis on food sterilization and disinfection, and the increased outsourcing of sterilization services by pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers are the main factors driving the market's growth. Around the world, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality.

Infectious diseases have become more common as the world's population has increased. Many of these illnesses call for both medical care and surgery. The sterilization of surgical tools and equipment is necessary. Furthermore, the spread of disease across contaminated objects is a possibility.

Because sterilized instruments are required for these surgeries, it is anticipated that the market under evaluation will grow significantly over the next several years. High equipment costs and noncompliance with sterilizing regulations are the main obstacles. Major potential exists in rising industry in emerging nations as well as government measures to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Sterilization Equipment Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Sterilization Equipment Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.  The major players in the market are STERIS plc, Cantel Medical Corp., Getinge AB, Givaudan SA, 3M Company, Advanced Sterilization Products, Procter & Gamble, MMM Group, MATACHANA group, Cardinal Health, Inc., Sotera Health, Belimed., among others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Sterilization Equipment Market into Product Type, End User and Geography.

  • Sterilization Equipment Market, by Product Type

    • Heat Sterilizers

    • Low-Temperature Sterilizers

    • Sterile Membrane Filters

    • Radiation Sterilization Devices

  • Sterilization Equipment Market, by End User

    • Hospitals And Clinics

    • Medical Device Companies

    • Pharmaceutical Companies

    • Food And Beverage Companies

    • Other End Users

  • Sterilization Equipment Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Sterile Medical Packaging Market By Type (Thermoform Trays, Sterile bottles & Containers, Vials & Ampoules, Pre-fillable Inhalers), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Biological, Surgical, In-Vitro Diagnostic Products, Medical Implants), By Material (Plastics, Metals, Glass, Paper & paperboard), By Geography, And Forecast

UV LED Market By Technology (UVA, UVB, UVC), By Application (Industrial, Sterilization, Medical And Scientific, Security), By Geography, And Forecast

Biological Safety Testing Market By Product (Instrument, Reagents And Kits, Services), By Application (Drugs, Vaccines, Therapeutics), By Test (Endotoxin, Sterility Test, Bioburden), By Geography, And Forecast

Sterilization Box Market By Product (Aluminum Sterilization Box Market, Stainless steel Sterilization Box Market, Plastic Sterilization Box Market), By Application (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals industry), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Sterilization Equipment Companies cleansing the hospitals globally economically

Visualize Sterilization Equipment Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Teen pitching star's historic 1st-pitch ball enshrined at Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

    When 16-year-old Jaida Lee of St. John's played in the male baseball competition at the Canada Summer Games in August, she knew she was making history. What she didn't expect was the ball she used for her first pitch would eventually make it into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. "I didn't really think they were being serious," said Lee, standing beside the display case at the Hall of Fame in St. Mary's, Ont. "I definitely didn't expect it." Lee made baseball history at the Canada Summer Games

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Canadiens' Carey Price speaks against new federal firearms bill

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,