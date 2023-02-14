Stericycle's (NASDAQ:SRCL) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. In light of that, from a first glance at Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Stericycle, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = US$173m ÷ (US$5.3b - US$587m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Stericycle has an ROCE of 3.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Stericycle's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Stericycle. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 9.0% five years ago but has since fallen to 3.6%. On top of that, the business is utilizing 21% less capital within its operations. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

In Conclusion...

To see Stericycle reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 26% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Stericycle does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

