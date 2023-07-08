Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins realises long-held art ambitions

Almost 30 years ago Ian Watkins, better known to many as H from Steps, was all set to become a painter.

At the age of 18 he was accepted at Cardiff School of Art and Design but decided to defer his place to "dip his toe" into the world of performance. As they say, the rest is history.

Steps' debut single, 5,6,7,8, was released in 1997, kicking off more than 25 years of hits including Tragedy, One for Sorrow and Last Thing On My Mind.

"I packed up my artistic dreams in a box and put it on the top shelf," said Ian.

"I always knew I would open it up one day. And now's that time."

This weekend his summer exhibition of landscape oil paintings opens at Cardiff's Adamo Gallery.

Ian traces his love of art back to his childhood in south Wales' Rhondda Valley.

"My gran got me a watercolour set, I must have been about five or six, and I would copy beautiful Turner paintings of sunsets reflecting on water," he said.

"I adored my gran. She was just the best hugger and oh my god she would support me in every way. She was just gorgeous."

His grandmother lived to see the early years of his rise to fame.

"She was super proud of 5, 6, 7, 8 and then she passed just shortly after that, but she got to see," he said.

In later years a painting he had made as a child at his grandmother's dinner table was found, framed and now proudly hangs on his mother's wall.

Steps back in 1998 (from left to right: Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, Ian 'H' Watkins, Faye Tozer and Claire Richards)

Life in Steps was a whirlwind with seven studio albums, seven compilation albums, thirty singles and five arena tours.

Ian first picked up a paintbrush again about 10 years ago, but in 2016 became a father to twin boys Macsen and Cybi and his painting took a back seat.

"[I was] juggling lots of balls, spinning plates, it was tough and creatively I was drained," said Ian, 47.

"I was having to think about PE kits and swimming lessons and who's fallen today with a bump on their head, who's bitten who, I went through that phase - but now my kids are seven, they can clear up their own breakfast tray, they can dress themselves so I was in the right zone to make decisions that I wanted to kind of be creative again."

The family live near Cowbridge in Vale of Glamorgan, and Ian recently organised the town's first Pride.

"I decided to be the change that I wanted to see. I want my children to grow up in a more diverse place," he said.

Ian is also busy with Steps. Last year saw a string of summer shows to celebrate their 25th anniversary, the release of single Hard 2 Forget and their third greatest hits album Platinum Collection. Next month they headline at Brighton Pride.

Life remains busy, but these days Ian's priority is his children and he has been able to settle into a routine of painting when the boys are at school.

"I'm at a place in my life now where I can juggle balls and manage them whereas before I lived and breathed Steps - now Steps isn't my life, it's my job now, my children are my full-time job and I get to paint around them," he said.

He puts his easel and sketchbook into the back of his car, drop the boys at school and sees where the day takes him.

"I never have anything planned - I could go to Southerndown or Brecon or any beautiful location and I will be inspired," he said.

He said he was endlessly inspired by the Welsh landscape.

"I'm spoilt for choice," he said.

"It's just so diverse, it's so beautiful, it's incredible. You've got mountains and lakes and hillsides and waterfalls, everything is right on our doorstep.

"I paint from real life, but I also love the spiritual elements to my paintings as well. There's a lot of me in my work."

The world of fine art has at times been accused of being elitist. With his pop fame, has he experienced any snobbery?

Gallery owners Sophie Usher and Richard Blunt had been "very clever" in the way they had put together the exhibition, he said.

"They haven't kind of played on the Steps card so people appreciate and like my work for my work," he said.

Sophie said such was the appetite for Ian's paintings, some had sold even before the official opening.

"People are really captivated by how authentic the landscapes are," she said.

Ian is thrilled with the reception to his work.

"I'm finally where I wanted to be," he said.

"All of the jigsaw pieces have slotted in at exactly the right time. It's beautiful."