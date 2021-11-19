Steps star Faye Tozer misses tour dates after testing positive for Covid-19

Steps star Faye Tozer was left “baffled” after testing positive for Covid-19 and “gutted” to be missing the Steps arena tour in order to self-isolate.

Writing on Twitter, the singer-songwriter said: “I am baffled and gutted after being so tight on our preventative measures.

“Thankful for our daily testing to have been able to recognise it and so the show can still go on.

“Please give the guys the biggest love as they continue to smash the shows and I hope to be back soon.”

The 46-year-old will have to abandon bandmates Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee and Ian “H” Watkins who will perform in Leeds on Friday without her.

Taking to social media, the official Steps Twitter page said: “In unfortunate news, Faye has tested positive for Covid-19 this morning which means she is isolating and will be missing tonight’s show in Leeds. She will be returning to the tour as soon as possible in line with Government guidelines.

“We fully intend to carry on with the upcoming What The Future Holds arena shows as scheduled.

“We have a daily Covid testing regime in place which we have doubled up with an additional round of testing today. The remainder of us in the band continue to test negative and we will continue to monitor both ourselves and our full crew on a daily basis.

“We hope you join us in sending Faye all our love and, meanwhile, we promise we will be giving 200% to put on the biggest and best show we possibly can.”

The 90s pop superstars reunited for the first time in 2017 with a number two album, Tears On The Dancefloor.

Their sixth album, What The Future Holds, was released last November with the band embarking on a two-month UK arena tour.