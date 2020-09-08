Steps make comeback with dance track written by Sia

Steps are back with another reunion single, 'What The Future Holds'. (Getty Images)

Steps have announced their comeback with a new track written for them by Sia.

The 90s dance group - consisting of Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Lisa Scott-Lee, Lee Latchford-Evans and Ian ‘H’ Watkins - are launching their latest reunion with dance single What The Future Holds, which was given to them especially by the Australian Chandelier hitmaker.

Richards, 43, told The Sun: “She wrote the track for herself but realised it wasn’t really for her and gave it to us.

"It’s not like it was in the bottom of a drawer somewhere. It was her who said, ‘We should give this to Steps because it would really suit them’.”

Scott-Lee, 44, added: “I am such a huge Sia fan. Her music is completely up my street, I have so much admiration for her as an artist and a songwriter so I’m in pop heaven.

"It has got back to us that she is a Steps fan and also that she has Steps on her playlists, which is great.”

The line-dancing pop troupe - who made their chart debut in 1997 with 5,6,7,8 - last reformed in 2017 with their fifth studio album Tears On The Dancefloor, which reached Number 2 in the UK charts.

Steps were in fact planning to unveil their latest comeback earlier this year - but were forced to put the announcement on hold when the world went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Steps' Lee Latchford-Evans, Ian H Watkins, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee and Faye Tozer released their debut single 1997.

Tozer, 44, revealed: “It was really hard because it was literally the day after lockdown that we were going to start the whole campaign.

"We had a call from the record company in America saying, ‘We need to make a choice, either it goes ahead or it doesn’t’.

“It was so hard because we’d worked so hard to get this whole project together, make it sound perfect. We were really ready and suddenly it was like, ‘Don’t say anything!’”

The band are planning to hit the road on a new 14 date What The Future Holds tour next year, supported by kitchen disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

It will be the third time the band have reformed since they first went their separate ways in 2001.

Watkins, 44, said: “We’re the only band still doing it from our era who still have the original members.

“Even Spice Girls didn’t have all of the originals, Take That have gone down to, well, it’s just Gary Barlow now probably.

"We’re the only ones still crazy enough and still friends enough to keep going.”