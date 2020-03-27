Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Steppe Cement's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Steppe Cement had debt of US$10.7m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from US$17.8m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$10.8m in cash, so it actually has US$124.0k net cash.

A Look At Steppe Cement's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Steppe Cement had liabilities of US$24.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$10.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$10.8m and US$5.18m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$19.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Steppe Cement has a market capitalization of US$62.5m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Steppe Cement also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Steppe Cement grew its EBIT by 265% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Steppe Cement can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Steppe Cement may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Steppe Cement actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While Steppe Cement does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$124.0k. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$19m, being 153% of its EBIT. So we don't think Steppe Cement's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Steppe Cement is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

