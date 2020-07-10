Julián And Joaquin Castro's Stepmother Dies From COVID-19

The stepmother of Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and his twin brother, former Democratic presidential contender Julián Castro, has died from the coronavirus.

“My stepmom, Alice Guzman, passed away today from COVID-19,” Joaquin Castro announced on Twitter late Thursday.

“She and my dad were married for 31 years,” Castro continued, describing Guzman as “a warm, loving person” who will be missed “incredibly.” “My heart goes out to the families who’ve lost loved ones to this terrible illness,” he wrote.

My stepmom, Alice Guzman, passed away today from COVID-19. She and my dad were for married for 31 years. Alice (pictured with my daughter) was a warm, loving person and we’ll miss her incredibly.



My heart goes out to the families who’ve lost loved ones to this terrible illness. pic.twitter.com/bZBMgzZgss — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 10, 2020

Julián Castro, who served as Housing and Urban Development secretary in Barack Obama’s administration, replied to his brother: “May she Rest in Peace.”

May she Rest In Peace. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 10, 2020

Twitter users sent messages of condolence to the siblings:

So so sorry for your loss. A terrible virus that is taking too many of our loved ones. Thanks for sharing the lovely photo of your daughter with her. My prayers to you and your family. — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) July 10, 2020

I’m so sorry for your loss. this is very sad. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 10, 2020

💔 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 10, 2020

I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your stepmom. — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) July 10, 2020

I’m so sorry. Keeping your family in my thoughts. ❤️ — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) July 10, 2020

So sorry to hear this Congressman. Condolences to you and @JulianCastro — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 10, 2020

