Stephenson hits 2 home runs and Reds beat Giants 6-4 a day after being no-hit

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Stephenson hit two of Cincinnati’s four home runs to lead the Reds to a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night, one day after they were no-hit by Blake Snell.

Hunter Greene (8-4) stretched his scoreless streak to 21 with six innings of one-hit ball. He has now gone six consecutive starts within a single season allowing one or zero runs, matching the team record set by Johnny Vander Meer in 1938. Vander Meer pitched back-to-back no-hit games that season.

“It was a super fun game to watch,” Greene said. “I was trying to stay present and locked in so I could do my job. I was sitting there as a fan, like wow.”

Greene is trying to stay in the present but he is starting to make history during his starts even when he doesn’t have his best stuff.

“This game is super humbling,” Greene said. “I haven’t really stepped back and leaned into what this stretch means. I actually take more pride in those starts when I’m not feeling my best, or the fastball isn’t exploding like it did tonight. It’s not a good feeling but you have to lock it in. If you can find a way to use it.

“Hopefully, I could throw two like (Vander Meer) did. That would be fantastic,” Greene said. “That’s cool to know.”

Greene struck out a season-high 11 and lowered his ERA to 2.83. He allowed a single to Michael Conforto in the fourth, hit a batter and walked one.

Stephenson got the Reds’ first hit since Wednesday with his 12th home run of the season in the second inning. He added a three-run blast to straightaway center in the fourth inning for his second multi-homer game in 22 days. His first was against the Colorado Rockies on July 11.

Stephenson and his wife had a daughter on June 16. He thinks it helped his focus.

“The key is having a daughter,” Stephenson said. “I didn’t think it was a thing but maybe it is. I’ve been aggressive and trying to get pitches to hit and try to get the ball in the air.”

Jonathan India hit his ninth home run of the season into the upper deck in left field in the third frame and Stuart Fairchild lined his seventh off the foul pole in left in the fourth.

Kyle Harrison (6-5) allowed the first runs by a Giant pitcher in two games. He left after 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on six hits. Harrison averaged 91 mph with his fastball, 1.7 mph below his season average.

“We were off to a good start since the All-Star break. So we’ll take it,” San Francisco manager Bob Melvin said before the game. “How many complete games have there been in the last few years? That is hard to replicate.”

Matt Chapman scored on a misplayed double and throwing error by Elly De La Cruz. Conforto hit his 11th home run of the season off Justin Wilson. Jerar Encarnacion also homered for San Francisco.

Alexis Díaz earned his 22nd save in 24 chances but gave up Chapman’s 16th home run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Emilio Pagán went on a three-outing rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.36 ERA) will pitch against Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.82), who is scheduled for his third start of the season.

Gary Schatz, The Associated Press