Stephens, Lafayette hold off D-III Susquehanna for 82-70 win

EASTON, Pa. (AP) -- E.J. Stephens had career highs with 20 points and eight rebounds to help Lafayette pull away late for an 82-70 win over Division III Susquehanna on Monday night.

Stephens, a freshman guard, was 6-of-6 shooting and tied his career-best with three 3-pointers. Paulius Zalys and Matt Klinewski scored 15 points apiece and Eric Stafford added 11 for Lafayette (2-8)

Kyle Stout hit a 3-pointer and then made two free throws to make it 69-64 with about four minutes to go and Lafayette led the rest of the way. Seth Callahan answered with a 3 to pull Susquehanna within two, but Zalys converted a 3-point play and made a layup to push the lead to 74-67 and spark a 15-3 run to close the game.

Ryan Traub had 23 points for Susquehanna and Zach Knecht and Adam Dizbon scored 10 apiece.

The Crusaders made just 13 of 23 (56.5), and were minus-11, from the free-throw line.