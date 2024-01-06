Stephen Wearne: MK Dons sign Gateshead midfielder

MK Dons have signed attacking midfielder Stephen Wearne from fifth-tier Gateshead for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has signed what the League Two club has described as a "long-term deal" at Stadium MK.

Wearne played for Dons head coach Mike Williamson at Gateshead earlier this season, and has scored 11 times in 24 appearances this term.

"I'm delighted to be here, I'm a bit overwhelmed," Wearne told the MK Dons club website.

"It's an amazing club with amazing facilities and I'm really excited to get going."

Wearne started his career on Teesside with Middlesbrough and has also had spells at Sunderland, Torquay and Grimsby.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.