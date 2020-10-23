'Stephen!' Watch the Laguna Beach Cast Reunite for the First Time in 16 Years

MTV/Photofest Laguna Beach

For the first time in over a decade, the original cast of Laguna Beach has reunited — and it was for an important cause.

The season 1 cast — which included Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Morgan Smith and Christina Sinclair — got together in partnership with #GoodToVote and HeadCount to promote voter registration ahead of the November presidential election.

"I feel like the last time we all might have been in the same room was when we were going to the VMAs one time," recalled Colletti, 34. "MTV was like 'Here, we're going to launch this show and here's 45 minutes of media training. Go have fun and then this show is going to air on MTV. Good luck!'"

During the reunion, the cast took a trip down memory lane, recalling their favorite moments from the show and opening up about it was like adjusting to living their lives on cameras as teenagers.

"That was the coolest part of our experience — reality TV was not really a thing before Laguna Beach," said Sinclair. "In retrospect, we all would have been very different had we been exposed to reality TV the way we have now. In a way, I feel like that's what made Laguna Beach so iconic. We really went in with no expectations, having no idea what we were doing."

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Dishes on Laguna Beach Reunion, Says She and Lauren Conrad Are 'Totally Fine'

The cast also said their parents were all surprisingly supportive of the show.

"My parents were pretty much okay with it," said Conrad, 34. "I gave them a lot of heads up. If I did anything where I felt like they were going to be upset about it, I would just tell them. They were surprisingly okay with it all."

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti

But while they might have some favorite highlights from the series, none of them admitted to rewatching the show as adults.

"I've seen minutes of it, but I've never re-watched the whole thing," said Cavallari, 33.

"It's crazy because I remember watching it when it first came out and every time you're like, 'That's not exactly how it was. They changed this,'" said Phillips, 34. "Then all of a sudden, 10 years later, you're watching it and you're like, 'Oh that bitch.'"

And of course, it wouldn't be a reunion without a classic moment between Cavallari and Colletti.

"People will just shout my name in the way that Kristin liked to pronounce it," Colletti said of his most common fan experience. "They try to say it and it's really, really funny because they look pretty ridiculous."

"People are always asking me to say it," added Cavallari. "I'm like, 'Come on man!'"

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari

As for whether the cast would return to reality TV? Aside from Cavallari, who starred in her own E! show for three seasons, the rest said they have put those days behind them.

"We did enough to last a few lifetimes," said Colletti.

Head over to headcount.org/lagunabeach to find your polling place, learn about mail-in and early voting, or verify your registration status before Nov. 3.