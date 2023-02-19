Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow Allison Holker thanks fans for 'support' in emotional video

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' widow Allison Holker shared an emotional video message to fans on Saturday, thanking them for their support following her husband's death in December.

In a nearly two-minute video, Holker, 35, said she and her family continue to be loved by fans and that their messages bring "hope and inspiration."

"I just wanna say thank you for all of the love and support you guys have sent to me and my family this time. It has been very challenging and emotional but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments in different ways Stephen impacted your life" she said. "He was someone who was just beautiful. He lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide at 40 years old. His wife, Allison Holker, thanked fans in a video message for their sweet support.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss for Gap: Posthumous campaign 'brought tears' to widow Allison Holker

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies: Dancer and 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ was 40

Holker said the family has made it their purpose to bring joy to others "from dance or love and that's not going to change for us."

"It's going to feel a little bit different," she said. "But we know that that’s our purpose. And we’ll still do that to this day, and hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there."

The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum said she would "always" be there for their fans. "I appreciate you guys being there for us at this moment. It goes a really far way for us. So thank you.

"And I hope you guys remember how special you are and how much of an impact you make around the world, and continue to move from there. We love you guys," Holker ended the video.

'My heart aches': Allison Holker mourns husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in new Instagram post

The death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: Black men's mental health during the holidays

Ellen DeGeneres extended her love in the comments section, writing, "His light is still so bright. So is yours."

Story continues

Comedian Loni Love joked that she has to "learn the dances" to do with Holker, adding, "You are so strong and thank you for helping me cope … I should be helping you but you are helping me more. Hugs."

Fellow dance pro Jenna Dewan commented, "Wrapping you and your family in love always ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Boss, a “So You Think You Can Dance” alum and co-host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died by suicide, according to a report from the Los Angeles medical examiner. He was 40 and is also survived by the couple's three children: Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” Holker said in a statement to People magazine at the time. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt."

If you or someone you know needs support for mental health, suicidal thoughts or substance abuse call, text or chat:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988 and 988lifeline.org

BlackLine: 800-604-5841 and callblackline.com

Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860 and translifeline.org

Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 800-273-8255 and press 1 to talk to someone or send a text message to 838255 to connect with a VA responder. You can also start a confidential online chat session at Veterans Crisis Chat. veteranscrisisline.net

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow Allison Holker thanks fans in video post