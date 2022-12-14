Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Longtime ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ DJ Was 40

Stephen Boss, better known as DJ tWitch of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died in a Los Angeles hotel room at the age of 40, reportedly by suicide.

In a statement to People magazine, Boss’ wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed his death, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

More from Deadline

“To say he left a legacy,” she continued, “would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

TMZ and other news outlets are reporting that Boss died by suicide.

Boss joined the Ellen show in 2014 and stayed until DeGeneres ended the talk show in 2022. Boss was made an executive producer in 2020.

Prior to his work with DeGeneres, Boss appeared on So You Think You Can Dance, where he placed as a runner-up in 2008.

This story is developing…

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.