Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40

Paul Glynn - Entertainment reporter
·3 min read
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss,
Boss was a DJ, dancer and choreographer, as well as an actor and TV presenter

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known as the dancing DJ and sidekick on The Ellen Show, has died by suicide at 40.

Confirming the news to People magazine, the TV star's wife Allison Holker Boss said he was "the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans".

Boss became an integral part of Ellen DeGeneres' US talk show from 2014, until it finished earlier this year.

DeGeneres tweeted on Wednesday to say she was "heartbroken" at the news.

She described the American freestyle hip-hop dancer and actor as "pure love and light". "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart," she wrote. "I will miss him."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the BBC that its West Valley Division officers responded to an "ambulance death investigation" radio call at a motel on Ventura Boulevard on Tuesday.

There were no signs of foul play and the case has been handed the over to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

After appearing as a dancer in movies like Blades of Glory and Hairspray, Boss first found fame as a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

One of his dances was nominated for an Emmy for best choreography and he later returned to the show as a judge.

The Alabama-born entertainer went on to work as an actor, featuring in the Step Up film series and later Magic Mike XXL, and was also made an executive producer on The Ellen Show in 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTJ_GRPGPwI

Before the show ended in May, DeGeneres surprised him with a special tribute: "Over a decade ago, I met someone who changed my life, and our show... And I'm talking about you Twitch."

"I love you so much," she told him, noting how "you always make me smile and laugh" with a dance or a song.

An emotional Boss replied: "I love you and also I love the family that we've gained, and something that I'll always remember was you gave me a place where I can just be myself.

DJ Stephen 'Twitch' Boss dancing with Hillary Clinton and Ellen DeGeneres on the show in 2015
The TV personality pictured dancing with Hillary Clinton and Ellen DeGeneres on the show in 2015

"I came here to dance one time, to do a dance course for you, and now I've gained a family."

"And whether I was a real DJ or not..." he added, jokingly. "I always felt at home!"

'Save the last dance'

Paying tribute on Wednesday, his wife, a fellow dancer with whom he co-hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, said: "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into."

She added: "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

The couple pictured together last week in LA at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Black Cinema &amp; Television
The couple pictured last week at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

The couple, who met on the all-star season of So You Think You Can Dance, had three children.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson urged the family to "stay strong", saying online he was "so sorry to hear the heart-breaking news".

"I've lost a lot of friends to the struggle," he noted. "You never know what's happening between the ears."

For information and support about any issues raised in this story contact the BBC Action Line.

