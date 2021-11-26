Stephen Sondheim Remembered as ‘a Revolutionary Voice,’ ‘The Greatest’

Following the death legendary Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim Friday at 91, his admirers and friends in Hollywood and the world of theater paid tribute to the man who helped define the Musical for generations and changed theater forever in the process.

Sondheim, a genius whose theatrical credits read like compilation of the 20th century’s greatest musicals — including “West Side Story,” “Assassins,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Sweeney Todd: he Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and “Into the Woods — was remembered as “the greatest,” “a revolutionary voice,” and “the best that ever was” as the news of his death sunk in.

Josh Gad, who was supposed to lead a revival of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” before the pandemic, tweeted:

Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP. https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021

Critic and author Mark Harris, whose husband Tony Kushner wrote the new version of “West Side Story,” simply (and correctly) dubbed him “The Greatest.”

Uzo Aduba called Sondheim, simply, “the best that ever was.”

Stephen Sondheim was the best there ever was. I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 26, 2021

Rachel Zegler, who stars in the Spielberg version of “West Side Story,” shared her memories.

i was so blessed to sing for him.

i am so blessed to have known him.

how lucky we all remain.

thank you, steve. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 26, 2021

Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the new filmed “West Side Story,” also shared her thoughts, saying he “set the standard for the American musical.”

I am at a loss. Feels like the end of an era. He did indeed set the standard for the American musical.



Rest well, sir. #StephenSondheim — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) November 26, 2021

Anna Kendrick, who appeared in Disney’s big screen version of “Into the Woods,” shared what it was like to work on a Sondheim project (it sounds taxing!) while also expressing her loss.

I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021

Author Neil Gaiman shared what it was like to ask Sondheim for permission, and told the story in the Gaiman-iest way possible.

He wrote me a wonderful permission letter to use “Old Friends” in American Gods. I avoided meeting him (failed only once) and refused dinner because I didn’t have many heroes. Now I’ve got one less. Thank you Stephen Sondheim so much. pic.twitter.com/soRo4G2ZFU — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 26, 2021

Actor and comedian Bill Eichner posted an apt photo with his thoughts.

Just posted this last night as I walked into my friend’s house for Thanksgiving. Fuck. pic.twitter.com/q08WntIwXS — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 26, 2021

See more reactions below:

I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021

American musical theater has lost a towering giant. Stephen Sondheim's legacy of song and lyric in unparalleled. From West Side Story to Sweenie Todd, from Gypsy to Sunday in the Park with George, there will never be a master like him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 26, 2021

Absolutely gutted by the news of #StephenSondheim’s passing. His art changed my life. It left me in awe & dreaming of living in the magical worlds he created. A genius, a legend, a kind kind man. The theatre has lost a titan. Thank you, sir. May you fly with the angels. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 26, 2021