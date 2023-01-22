Stephen A. Smith’s Real Gift Is Keeping the Focus on Himself

Nicolaus Mills
·7 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

In his new book, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes, Stephen A. Smith describes himself as the “number one sports-media personality in America.” He may just be right if we keep the emphasis on personality. It’s hard to think of a sports journalist more widely known these days.

And widely known is what Smith wants readers to realize he is. His memoir is above all an account of how he has come to be a success story and a millionaire. He talks about his two daughters as his greatest blessing with deep feeling, but we don’t see him interacting with them nearly so much as we see him climbing the career ladder.

Smith appears weekday mornings on the ESPN talk show First Take. He also does commentary for the network on everything from boxing to basketball, and he has a recurring role on the soap opera General Hospital. But Smith’s popularity is not simply a consequence of the many hours he spends before television cameras. It’s a reflection of the way in which he has combined sports analysis and self-promotion to successfully put on television the kinds of water-cooler arguments about sports that go on across America.

The format for First Take is that of a debate show in which the winners are those who put out their views in the strongest terms. As Smith notes, fans of the show do not want to hear mea culpas or backtracking, He does his best to avoid both, but to his credit, he is willing to acknowledge when his comments cross the line. In 2016 Smith generated a huge controversy when he criticized Ayesha Curry, the wife of basketball superstar Steph Curry, for publicly complaining about a referee’s decision that went against her husband. At the time Smith thought his critics were in the wrong, but in Straight Shooter, he acknowledges he came across as guilty of “mansplaining” and condescension.

Leslie Jones Goes Off on ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for Dissing Rihanna

In the past, great sports journalists were known for being fine writers. Grantland Rice, the legendary New York Herald Tribune sportswriter, is still remembered for his description of the backfield of the 1924 Notre Dame football team. “Outlined against a blue, gray October sky, the Four Horsemen rode again today,” Rice wrote. “In dramatic lore, they were known as Famine, Pestilence, Destruction, and Death. These are only aliases. Their real names are Stuhldreher, Miller, Crowley, and Layden. They formed the crest of the South Bend cyclone before which another fighting Army team was swept over the precipice of the Polo Grounds this afternoon.”

Rice’s influence extended far beyond his generation. Beginning in the post-World War II years, columnists such as Jimmy Cannon, who wrote for the New York Post and New York Herald Tribune, and Red Smith, a Pulitzer Prize winner who wrote for the New York Herald Tribune and The New York Times, followed the trail that Rice had made for sports columnists. Where they differed from Rice was in the emphasis they placed on social commentary.

By 1972 the gold standard in sports journalism had become Roger Kahn’s The Boys of Summer, his tribute to Jackie Robinson and the Brooklyn Dodgers during a time when baseball was struggling to rid itself of its racist past. The Boys of Summer remains a sports classic, but it does not stand alone.

In recent decades a series of books have analyzed the link between sports and social issues and done so by looking at a variety of subjects: rural poverty and high school football in H. G. Bissinger’s 1990 Friday Night Lights, racism and boxing in David Remnick’s 1998 King of the World: Muhammad Ali and the Rise of an American Hero, and the Great Depression, and rowing in Daniel James Brown’s 2014 story of the 1936 Olympics, The Boys in the Boat.

Such serious sports journalism no longer surprises anyone; nor does the fact that newspapers and books have ceased being the primary venue sports fans turn to for information about their favorite athletes and teams. Television rules today’s sports world, especially with the around-the-clock coverage provided by CNN. What fans want from those who bring them their sports news is not just reportage but opinions and personal stories about the athletes they watch.

It is this world that has paved the way for the popularity of Stephen A. Smith. He is a beneficiary of the inroads made at CNN in the early 1990s by Keith Olbermann (no admirer of Smith) and Dan Patrick with their “SportsCenter” program and later by Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser with Pardon the Interruption.

“I never wanted to get into sports journalism just for the purpose of writing sports,” Smith insists in Straight Shooter. His early life suggests why. The son of Caribbean immigrants, Smith was a poor kid from Hollis, Queens, who suffered from undiagnosed dyslexia. He might easily have gotten lost in New York City’s vast public school system. His mother came to his rescue, building up his confidence and helping him navigate an indifferent education system as well as a neglectful father.

Smith initially went to the Fashion Institute of New York because it was the only school to offer him financial aid. But he did not really get started on his education until Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, an historically Black college, offered him a basketball scholarship. With the encouragement of his coach, Clarence Edward “Big House” Gaines, Smith was able to graduate from Winston-Salem and begin his journalism career.

Smith’s memoir makes it clear that he will never forget his early struggles. His life story explains why so many of the Black athletes past and present whom he admires are defined as much by their commitment to racial justice as their athletic skills.

The success Smith has achieved in sports journalism by working his way up from being a writer at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer is not success he assumes will last without constant cultivation on his part. “You’ve got to have a team. You can’t do it alone,” he emphasizes in his book. He even lists the various agents who have helped him and the executives at ESPN on whom he has relied.

Smith has been persistent on “First Take” in pointing up how Black athletes are turned down for head-coaching positions on the grounds that they lack prior coaching experience while white athletes frequently get head-coaching jobs with little or no prior coaching experience. But surprisingly in Straight Shooter Smith does not grapple—certainly not in the depth he is capable of—with how many sports need to be taken to task for the way they exploit those on the playing field or behind the scenes.

Football is currently dealing with the degenerative neurological disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) that comes about as a result of the many diagnosed and undiagnosed concussions players get. At the college and professional levels, there is an effort under way to make the game safer. But what football coaches and most sports journalists are reluctant to admit is that the game as presently constituted may be inherently unsafe—no matter what precautions are taken.

At the start of this year, a nationally televised professional football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo player, suffered cardiac arrest on the field. But if there is any motto that currently governs big-time sports, that motto is the show must go on.

Tua Tagovailoa, the gifted young Miami Dolphins quarterback, has been concussed three times this football season, and anyone watching the 2022 World Cup games in soccer on American television could do so without having to cope with disturbing stories about the exploitation of the workers imported by Qatar to build its sports stadiums and the pressure put on players not to wear One Love armbands protesting Qatar’s anti-LBGTQ policies.

The Tagovailoa story and the World Cup story are too recent to be included in Straight Shooter. But there was plenty of room in Straight Shooter for Smith to discuss in full the risks of football or when, if ever, the United States should refuse to engage in sports competition in countries with a blatant record of human-rights abuses. Perhaps these are subjects he will address in a future Stephen A. Smith book as he moves beyond his current comfort zone.

Nicolaus Mills is professor of American literature at Sarah Lawrence College and the author of Every Army Man Is with You: The Cadets Who Won the 1964 Army-Navy Game, Fought in Vietnam, and Came Home Forever Changed.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Flyers coach Tortorella defends Provorov's Pride boycott

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov’s decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team's pregame Pride celebration. “Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said Thursday. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.” Before a game Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks, the 26-year-old Provorov sat out warmups, during which the Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • LaVine scores 30, Bulls defeat Pistons 126-108 in Paris

    PARIS (AP) — With Victor Wembanyama sitting courtside and watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season, Zach LaVine scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Paris Game on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan added 26 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points. Killian Hayes, the only French player on either roster, scored four poi

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D