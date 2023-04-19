Stephen Silver sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of Garda Colm Horkan

Stephen Silver, who was found guilty last month of the capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Silver, of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, was found guilty by a jury at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin after a six-week trial.

Silver shot Mr Horkan several times with the garda’s own gun on June 17 2020 in Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

The 46-year-old had denied murdering Mr Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty, but had pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The jury of seven men and five women found him guilty of murdering a garda in the course of his duty, which carries a mandatory sentence of 40 years.

His family had welcomed the verdict as giving them some measure of closure, but said it would never replace Mr Horkan, who they paid tribute to as a “fantastic son, brother, uncle and friend”.

Following the sentencing, the president of the Garda Representative Association said that Mr Horkan would never be forgotten.

“Colm was a much loved, respected and dedicated member of the An Garda Siochana family and his loss has been deeply felt in the passing years,” Brendan O’Connor said.

“Members who knew him have told me that Colm was a great character and an absolute gentleman who was always looking out for others.

“He will never be forgotten.

“I would like to extend the thoughts and sympathies of the Garda Representative Association to his family, colleagues and friends and all who loved him.

“I would also like to acknowledge the work and professionalism of the investigating team in this extremely difficult case which led to today’s sentencing.”