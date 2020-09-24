Stephen Root remembers NewsRadio costar Phil Hartman, 'an everyman who could do anything'

Don Cadette/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Twenty-two years ago today, Hollywood lost one of its most hilarious actors and versatile voices. Phil Hartman, only 48 years old, was killed by his wife, Brynn, in a murder-suicide. His death was a tragic loss for so many reasons (he was survived by the father of two children), but his legacy, his memory, and his laughs — and there were plenty of those — live on. (No one did stentorian spokesman gravitas and cheeriness better than Phil.) The Canadian-born comedian emerged as an ultra-adaptable standout in the late-80s/early-90s era of Saturday Night Live (his castmates nicknamed him "the glue"), a hammy punchline machine on The Simpsons (you might know him from such roles as Troy McClure and Lionel Hutz), and the (self-)center of NewsRadio as imperious co-anchor Bill McNeal (earning him his fourth career Emmy nomination). In EW's 30th anniversary issue, we recognized some beloved performers who left us over the last three decades and left behind an undeniably entertaining and important body of work. Here, Hartman's friend and NewsRadio costar Stephen Root pays tribute to one of Hollywood's good guys — and explains exactly why Hartman was an exceptional talent.

I was always a huge fan of Phil’s from Saturday Night. He epitomized that show. He was an everyman who could do anything. He could be a great straight man, he could do really large, funny things. What was brilliant about him was he was able to do broad comedy yet pull it into really small believable stuff, like Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer. I mean, this was a really big character that he did very, very small — a confused man in a strange new world — that was amazingly subtle and funny. He was a huge influence on me. When I was doing my early sitcom work, he helped me feel confident that I could get work being subtle, but still being big. And when it was announced that he was going to do NewsRadio, I got an audition and couldn't be more thrilled to be working with somebody of that caliber at that point.

Although Phil came from improv comedy, he had the sense of a theater actor in being able to repeat a performance and [have] it be just as funny as the first time. I also came from the theater and appreciated that so much — you could rehearse a scene a couple of times and in comedy, it can really die with too much rehearsal. But Phil would change a little something and keep it fresh every time. He was a very prepared guy. All of us [on NewsRadio] would take our scripts and just throw them around. He had his in a notebook, parceled out into every scene with different tabs and different colors. He would be extremely prepared. That impressed me as well. So he was like Dad in that sense to us.

When Phil got to NewsRadio, he was really the only name in the cast. We’d all done lots of guest-star work, but none of us were known, except maybe for Dave Foley, who had been very successful in Canada with Kids in the Hall, which we were all huge fans of as well. But he wasn't a name here in the States. Phil was the “star” of the show, even though there has never been more of an ensemble in the history of the world than NewsRadio.

Phil also came from a different kind of background with Saturday Night Live, where you had to fight and claw your way to get something on the show. You had to write it, you had to go through a whole week of people changing it or doing whatever, and he brought a little bit of that sensibility to NewsRadio. But we were a very non-competitive group, so we had to beat him down a little bit that first year [laughs] to get him to trust us to go, ‘No, we just want to make it funny, man.’ He got to that place well before the end of the first season, so that he would write for Dave, Dave would write for him, Andy would write for Joe, I would write for whoever, because there was a lot of writing on the set, on the move. But I give credit to him for being able to slip into a more ensemble piece that he was initially the star of.

The key word [about Phil] is commitment to the bit, or commitment to whatever piece he was doing. If there was some show where he had to play the piano, he couldn’t play the piano, but he was committed to learning where your fingers would be on the keyboard to make it look like he was playing the piano. He was super committed to making it look as a real and ridiculous as possible. I appreciated that about him, that he would commit to the nth degree until the bit didn’t work or it did work. Ninety-nine percent of the time it did work.

