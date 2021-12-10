Stephen Port case: the missed opportunities to catch a serial killer

Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

The inquests into the deaths of the four victims of the serial killer Stephen Port have been told of a catalogue of failings, described as unique by the Metropolitan police deputy assistant commissioner, Stuart Cundy, which had “terrible consequences”.

The coroner Sarah Munro QC said the jury had to consider if there were missed opportunities in each investigation to catch Port sooner and so prevent deaths.

Jurors found that police failings “probably” contributed to the deaths. Barking and Dagenham borough police “missed opportunities” in the first three investigations to catch Port sooner, the jury said in its conclusions. They also found there were omissions and failures in the involvement of the Metropolitan police’s specialist crime and operations unit in the first three investigations which probably contributed to the subsequent deaths.

Anthony Walgate

A 23-year-old fashion student from Hull, Anthony Walgate had been dead for hours when found outside Port’s Barking flat, according to an ambulance responder and forensic medical adviser, immediately contradicting Port’s account that he had found him alive making “gurgling” noises. That should have raised significant questions.

Neither a police national computer (PNC) record of a previous allegation of drug rape against Port by one man, nor a British Transport Police (BTP) report of him being questioned in the company of another drugged man at Barking station two weeks before Walgate’s death, were logged on the crime reporting information system (Cris), which updates officers on the ground – a “huge failure” and “terrible mistake”, one detective sergeant said. Neither of these men were questioned.

Walgate’s underpants were inside out and back to front, his flies undone, and bruising under his arms indicated he had been moved. But his death was deemed unexplained rather than suspicious.

Related: Stephen Port victim inquests hear of Met ‘institutional homophobia’

When it emerged one week later that Port had hired Walgate as an escort using the pseudonym Joe Dean, Port changed his story, claiming Walgate had self-administered drugs and died in his flat. Port’s laptop was seized. He was charged with perverting the course of justice, pleaded guilty in March 2015 and was sentenced to eight months. By then he had killed Gabriel Kovari and Daniel Whitworth. But the crown prosecutor who advised that charge was not told about the previous PNC drug rape allegation, nor the BTP report, and did not know the contents of Port’s laptop because police had not yet examined it.

Story continues

The laptop

The homicide assessment team (HAT), which advised Barking borough police on its investigation, instructed on 27 June 2014 that Port’s laptop be seized for examination. But Barking police did not submit it for forensic examination for a further 10 months, prior to Walgate’s first inquest. And they did not examine the downloaded results until July 2015 – more than a year after Walgate’s death.

The trainee detective who eventually examined the downloaded material failed to register Port’s “absolutely incessant … all day, every day” obsessions with gay drug rape pornography, and the hundreds of thousands of messages in online forums and on social media about drug rape, especially of unconscious young men: an immediate red flag.

Friends of Walgate continuously urged police to check Port’s laptop, telling officers Port was “dodgy as fuck”, but claimed they were told it was “too expensive” to check – a claim police strongly denied.

Primacy

The Met’s major investigations team refused requests from Barking borough police to take over the “complex” Walgate investigation – and those into the subsequent deaths – because they thought there was insufficient evidence of murder/manslaughter. Yet MIT officers were more experienced, and had access to the Holmes police database.

Barking police were unhappy at the MIT decision. One Barking officer told colleagues it was “if and when” Port was arrested on suspicion of murder, and the borough CID commander said it was “more likely than not” to be a homicide case, telling superiors that “on the balance of probabilities” Walgate died “at the hands of another”.

Gabriel Kovari and Daniel Whitworth

Though the two men had never met, police linked their deaths because Port placed a fake suicide note on Whitworth’s body claiming he had killed himself after accidentally killing Kovari with an overdose of the date-rape drug GHB during sex. The note said: “BTW. Please do not blame the guy I was with last night. We only had sex then I left. He knows nothing of what I have done.”

Police did not trace this “guy”, who was, in fact, Port. They did not submit the note, the bedsheet Whitworth’s body was wrapped in, or the drug bottle planted on him for forensic examination.

Checks to verify Whitworth’s handwriting were limited to an officer emailing a scanned photograph of a small fragment of one sentence to Whitworth’s father, Adam. He told her he “wasn’t sure”, a claim the officer denied. No handwriting experts were consulted; instead officers later compared it with a diary.

No phone data was obtained to show Whitworth was not in Barking when Kovari died. No tests were carried out on Kovari’s sunglasses, later shown to have Port’s DNA on them.

Kovari’s social media accounts were not properly examined; nor was his former boyfriend, whom Port had befriended on Facebook using an alias, contacted and questioned. The family liaison officer in Kovari’s death never contacted his family in Slovakia, and referred to Kovari in one email as being from Lithuania.

Jack Taylor

The investigating officer was not aware of the striking similarities with the previous three deaths, despite two detectives working with him having been involved in the Kovari and Whitworth deaths.

A police constable, who was a member of the parks police, patrolling on bicycles to prevent antisocial behaviour, was first at the scene. Despite his lack of any investigatory training, he was surprised to find himself tasked with following up leads.

But it was he, rather than the CID, who discovered that Taylor had taken a taxi to Barking, and he who found CCTV footage at Barking station showing Taylor meeting an unidentified tall man – later identified by another officer as Port. And so the link was finally made.