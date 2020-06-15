Stephen Poloz named chair at advisory council at Ivey Business School

LONDON, Ont. — The Ivey Business School at Western University has appointed former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz as advisory council chair of its Lawrence National Centre for Policy and Management.

Poloz will replace Ray Tanguay, the retired chairman of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc., who has been chair since November 2014.

Ivey says Perrin Beatty, the chief executive at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and a former federal cabinet minister, will also join the council as a new member.

Poloz stepped down as governor of the Bank of Canada earlier this month.

The post at Western follows his appointment to the boards of directors at technology and consulting firm CGI Inc. and pipeline company Enbridge Inc.

The Lawrence National Centre for Policy Management looks a the collaboration between business, government and academia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

