Stephen Pennington: Police hunt convicted child rapist who poses 'real risk to children and women'

A convicted child rapist is being sought by police after breaching his licence conditions and being recalled to prison.

Stephen Pennington is described by Lancashire Constabulary as "a high-risk sex offender who presents a real risk to children and women".

The 35-year-old was jailed in 2009 for the rape of a child.

He was jailed again last year for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order, after authorities discovered he had begun a new relationship with a woman between September and December 2021, and was in contact with her children.

Officers said he had "duped" the woman into staying with her family, and while there was "no suggestion" he "harmed or abused the children he was in contact with," he had knowingly breached his order preventing him from contacting anyone under the age of 18.

Police said he had used the false name Stephen Johnson during this time.

He had also failed to comply with notification requirements, according to the sex offenders database.

What does he look like?

Pennington is white, slim and around 6ft tall. He has short balding dark brown hair.

He has links to Blackburn, Blackpool and Wigan.

Detective Constable Stewart Marshall, from the Mosovo (Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders) Team at West Division, said: "Pennington is a high-risk sex offender who presents a real risk to children and women and I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to get in touch."

Anyone who sees him, or who knows where he is, is urged to call 999.