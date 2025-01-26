Stephen Olowoniyi helps Southern Indiana fend off Eastern Illinois 64-60

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Stephen Olowoniyi had 13 points to help Southern Indiana hold on for a 64-60 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday night.

Olowoniyi added five rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (9-11, 4-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Sam Kodi added nine points while and five assists. Braxton Jones also scored nine.

The Panthers (5-15, 1-8) were led by Kooper Jacobi with 17 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Zion Fruster added 15 points. Nakyel Shelton had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Panthers have lost seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press