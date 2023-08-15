Stephen Nolan: BBC Northern Ireland responds to Nolan allegations

Stephen Nolan presented his Radio Ulster programme as usual on Tuesday morning

The Director of BBC Northern Ireland Adam Smyth has responded to allegations about the BBC Presenter Stephen Nolan.

Mr Smyth said the BBC "cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case".

It follows a number of claims concerning Mr Nolan reported by the Irish News.

Among them was an allegation that Mr Nolan had sent sexually explicit images of a potential guest on the Nolan Live TV show to other BBC staff.

BBC News NI has not been able to independently verify the claims reported by the paper.

Mr Nolan presented his Radio Ulster show as usual on Tuesday morning.

A number of claims about Mr Nolan had appeared in the Irish News on Tuesday.

The paper alleged that in 2016, while the production team on Nolan Live were attempting to book the reality TV contestant Stephen Bear for the programme Mr Nolan had sent them two sexually explicit images of Mr Bear.

According to the Irish News, the BBC subsequently carried out an investigation in 2018 following a complaint by a member of staff about the images.

Among the other allegations reported in the Irish News were that a BBC staff member had separately made a formal complaint of bullying against Mr Nolan.

However, according to the paper that complaint was not upheld.

The Irish News also alleged that "abusive remarks" about other BBC staff and politicians were shared by Mr Nolan and some members of his production team.

'Radio silence won't cut it'

BBC News NI asked BBC Northern Ireland whether they could confirm that investigations into the separate allegations reported had taken place and the outcome of any investigations.

In a statement to BBC News NI, the Director of BBC Northern Ireland Adam Smyth said that: "There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace related complaint."

"We take these obligations seriously - and in the interests of everyone involved," he continued.

Story continues

"It is for these reasons that we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case, who/what it may have involved or its outcome."

Stephen Nolan presents programmes on Radio Ulster and BBC 5 Live as well as some television work

Mr Nolan declined to comment when asked by BBC News NI, through the BBC Northern Ireland press office.

In a statement, the DUP MP Gregory Campbell said that the Irish News story raises "significant questions for the Corporation and Mr Nolan."

"The scale and significance of the revelations printed today, were they related to any other area of life in Northern Ireland, would undoubtedly be headline news across the BBC," he said.

"'Radio silence' just won't cut it however in this instance."

"There are significant multi-layered issues that have been highlighted and all of which deserve a full response from the BBC."