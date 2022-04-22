Stephen King's ‘Scariest Work Yet’ Might Be This Ridiculous Microwave Recipe

It turns out the master of horror’s most frightening idea isn’t even in one of his novels or films.

Stephen King, who has terrified fans for decades, has set the internet on fire after sharing a “horrifying” recipe for microwaved salmon that Twitter users aren’t happy about.

The iconic author shared the viral recipe with his 6.6. million Twitter followers on Tuesday.

Author Stephen King had fans questioning his taste. (Photo: Mark Lennihan/Associated Press)

The unorthodox recipe begins with “The Shining” writer instructing his followers to “get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big.”

“Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels,” King continued. “Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it. Maybe add a salad.”

Twitter quickly ignited over King’s unappetizing recipe, with most fans bashing him while others stood behind the 74-year-old author.

Is this why Pennywise keeps eating children? Cuz you did this to him? — Ian Fortey Thinks You Should Read His Books (@IanFortey) April 20, 2022

Cooking salmon in the microwave is the scariest Stephen King story https://t.co/YZEBDzlis0 — Playoff Minoru-kun (@Minoru79) April 20, 2022

What I really love about your work is even after all these years you still find new ways to fill me with utter horror. From evil clowns to salmon only you could make that leap and still traumatize me with both. — Jay Uncapher (@PeterPinePanda) April 21, 2022

Stephen King can eat his salmon however he wants. He's earned that right. When you write a book as good as 'Salem's Lot you can judge him. Until then, be silent — Melinda Salisbury 🇺🇦 (@MESalisbury) April 20, 2022

The smell of microwaved fish is more horrifying than anything you have penned & I say this as an admirer who can barely watch a trailer or see a book jacket with your name on it without getting next level scared. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 20, 2022

Calm down people. The wet paper towel is the key. It just steams the fish efficiently. You can do the same with corn on the cob with lovely results. — Ulrich (@Ulrich95637972) April 20, 2022

Microwave salmon? So disrespectful to the fish. Slow down, celebrate your food. Embrace the joy of cooking…it’s an art for your taste buds! — Harry bliss (@Blisscartoons) April 20, 2022

I still can’t get it out of my head that the greatest horror story Stephen King wrote was about him spending money on salmon then cooking it in the microwave. — Mark | GET VACCINATED 💉 (@mwp764) April 22, 2022

His scariest work yet https://t.co/4c0hn83tsB — nedward (@gimmenedward) April 20, 2022

This maybe the shortest horror story you've ever written. — emotional support trash panda (@procyonlotor99) April 20, 2022

After a slew of negative reactions to his outrageous recipe, the terror legend told his Twitter critics: “DON’T KNOCK OT IF YOU HAVEN’T TRIED IT.”

I have one thing to say to people slagging on my salmon recipe: DON’T KNOCK OT IF YOU HAVEN’T TRIED IT.

😀 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

