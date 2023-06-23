Stephen King Taunts Ted Cruz With A Blast From His Recent Past

Horror master Stephen King gave Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) a blunt reminder of his own recent past in response to the lawmaker’s latest tweet about immigration.

Cruz fired off a message calling the situation at the southern border an “invasion” and cited an increase in the number of border encounters with people in the Terrorist Screening Database, which has become a recent Republican talking point.

When Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) made a similar comparison last month, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler called it “misleading” given that there are some 1.6 million names on the list, many erroneously, and that the statistics reflect people who were caught.

In other words, they weren’t let into the country.

But King noted that at least one person went in the other direction: Cruz himself, who infamously fled Texas in 2021 as record cold and widespread power outages led to a deadly humanitarian crisis across the state.

As the disaster unfolded, Cruz snuck out to vacation in sunny Cancun ― returning home only after he was noticed by some of his fellow passengers and shamed online.

King tweeted a reminder:

You’ve also spent a lot of time in Cancun. That’s pretty south, right? https://t.co/MfkkZhLNCs — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 23, 2023

King might be best known for his books and the film adaptations that have emerged from them, but he’s also been politically active, especially on social media, where he hasn’t been shy about calling out GOP lawmakers.

Just last month, King put Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on blast for focusing on Hunter Biden instead of the wave of deadly gun violence around the country.