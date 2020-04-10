Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ To Be Directed By Gary Dauberman
Deadline has confirmed that Annabelle Comes Home director is also taking the reigns of the New Line feature adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot. Dauberman was already adapting the 1975 horror novel for the big screen for producers James Wan, Roy Lee and Mark Wolper.
Dauberman will also be EP. He previously worked with Wan, writing the Annabelle franchise, and made his feature directorial debut on last summer’s Annabelle Comes Home.
Salem’s Lot follows a writer named Ben Mears who returns to the town of Jerusalem’s Lot (or Salem’s Lot for short) in Maine, where he had lived from the age of five through nine, only to discover that the residents are becoming vampires.
Previous iterations of Salem’s Lot was a 1979 miniseries, a 1987 small-screen follow-up and a two-part TNT series in 2004.
Warner’s had a hit in their big screen take on King’s 1986 novel It, which they split up into two movies, amassing $1.17 billion between both pics WW. However, the studio’s take on Shining sequel Doctor Sleep tanked with $72.3M WW despite great reviews at 77% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
