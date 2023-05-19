Stephen Jones pleased with offseason moves, Dallas Cowboys more talented than a year ago

Vice president Stephen Jones believes the Dallas Cowboys are already a more talented team than they were at the end of last season.

Now whether it results in a better record and possibly a deeper run in the playoffs remains to be seen, especially considering the Cowboys are facing a tougher schedule than a year ago.

But he firmly believes the Cowboys have improved the roster with the moves they have in the offseason, led by the acquisition of two starters in cornerback Stephon Gilmore and receiver Brandin Cooks via trades with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, respectively.

“We think we have a better football team,” Jones said. ”I think we did the right things leading up to the draft, which is always key to us. Probably this year a little more so than in the past with the two trades for Gilmore and for Cooks. I think really fixed some things and helped some things that we felt like needed help. So that was a big deal for us.”

The Cowboys fixed much needed holes at receiver and cornerback in the offseason and went into the 2023 NFL Draft hoping to answer their lone remaining question at left guard.

But they did not force issue, taking the best available prospect at the top the draft, starting with nose tackle Mazi Smith in first round before finally addressing the offensive in the fifth round with Asim Richards.

Jones said the organization is ultimately comfortable with the options they have on the roster after signing Chuma Udoga in free agency and have a plan to play their best five lineman up front.

According to a source, the starting lineup on offseason workouts include Tyler Smith at left tackle, Matt Farniok at left guard, Tyler Biasdasz at center, Zack Martin at right guard and Tyron Smith at right tackle.

Terrence Steele still rehabbing from a torn ACL that ended his 2022 season. And he is considered one of the team’s top five offensive lineman, in place of Farniok, and will get a look at left guard, per Jones.

“Our top five linemen are are our top five lineman, Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith and Biadasz and Steele and Zack,” Jones said. “So really felt like if you’re going to get your best five guys that have played in this league.”

Jones the left guard is on the roster and he will let new offensive line coach Mike Solari sort it out and let things plan out.

“I think we’ve got a talented group of linemen,” Jones said. “We really like our group. I’m sure the coaches are going to look at everything there. And I know it’s too early to project or know for sure who’s going to end up there, but feel good about the group as a whole.”