Stephen Jackson rallies for justice in George Floyd's death: 'When was murder ever worth it?'

Former NBA swingman Stephen Jackson was close with George Floyd. The morning after Floyd’s death, Jackson posted an emotional video on Instagram explaining his connection to Floyd, who he dubbed “Twin,” and said he would travel to Minnesota.

The 42-year-old did that Friday, holding a justice rally for Floyd at the Government Center Plaza in Minneapolis. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was in attendance.

Jackson began by saying he would not allow police to “demean the character of George Floyd.”

Stephen Jackson with just about the most powerful words I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/7guc6O4T6W — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 29, 2020

Jackson is one of many athletes calling for justice in the death of Floyd. Police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe. Chauvin stayed in that position for at least seven minutes, even as bystanders urged him to assist Floyd. Floyd died in police custody. Coroners have not released the official cause of Floyd’s death.

Jackson said he believes Chauvin thought “it was his duty to murder my brother.”

Stephen Jackson on Derek Chauvin “You can’t tell me that he didn’t feel that it was his duty to murder my brother and that he was going to get away with it” 😢pic.twitter.com/4ZMQyohOYS#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) May 29, 2020

Jackson discussed the importance of other races standing together regarding Floyd’s death. He said he loved his “white brothers” and people of every race, but added, “It comes to a point now, where if you love me, and you not standing on the side of me, then your love don’t mean s---.”

Jackson said he would use his platform to “get a conviction,” and to make sure all the officers involved go to jail.

At the same time Jackson was speaking, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

